Cruel blackmailers are demanding more than £50,000 in Bitcoin from the family of missing 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie in Arizona, claiming in emails to US outlet TMZ that they know where her body is and who kidnapped her.

Nancy, mother of NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home on 31 January. Arizona investigators believe she was taken against her will. Doorbell footage released by police shows a masked figure loitering at her front door, but the person has not been identified and no clear motive has been made public. Despite weeks of searches and national media coverage, Nancy has not been found and authorities have reported no significant breakthrough.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin told viewers that his newsroom has received several messages from the same sender, each attempting to exploit the family's desperation. In the latest, Levin said the writer claimed to know both 'where her body is' and 'who the kidnapper is,' demanding half a Bitcoin in exchange for the information.

The unidentified blackmailer claimed they had been 'willing to deliver' crucial information 'on a silver platter for over a month,' yet were being dismissed as a scam. They wrote that it was 'unbelievable that millions have been wasted' on the search for Nancy while their claimed tip went ignored because they wanted payment in Bitcoin.

The messages went further, blending self‑pity with menace. 'They are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at it's finest,' the note read, according to TMZ. There is no independent verification of who wrote the emails or whether any of it is grounded in reality.

Police and reporters who work missing persons cases say this is not unusual. Once a case becomes high profile, opportunists appear. The difference here is the combination of a famous daughter, a vulnerable elderly victim and a blackmailer eager to advertise themselves.

TMZ has stressed there is no suggestion that this or any previous letters came from anyone with legitimate knowledge of Nancy's whereabouts or what happened to her. The claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

Authorities in Arizona have not publicly commented on the alleged extortion messages. There is no indication that any Bitcoin has been transferred. Without access to police files, it is impossible to know how seriously the threat is being taken or whether it is regarded as a cruel sideshow.

Nancy Guthrie Case Twisted by Bitcoin Extortion

The extortion attempts followed Savannah Guthrie's public appeal for help. Away from the Today studio, the broadcaster posted a video on Instagram urging viewers to come forward with any credible lead. 'Please be the one that brings her home,' she said, adding that tips could be anonymous and that a 'reward can be paid in cash.'

Those words appear to have prompted at least one opportunist to see potential profit. The request for cryptocurrency rather than cash also seems calculated. Bitcoin can be transferred quickly and pseudonymously, and tracking it requires specialist expertise that many local police departments lack.

It is unclear whether the extortionist contacted the Guthrie family directly before emailing TMZ, or whether they used the media to broadcast their terms. Either way, the tactic is cruel. At a moment when friends and relatives are clinging to the hope that Nancy may be alive, they are being asked to pay for information that could be entirely fabricated.

Savannah has since returned to the Today show, telling her co‑anchors it was 'good to be back,' though her mother's disappearance looms in every pause. Publicly, she has focused on gratitude for those searching for Nancy rather than on the blackmailer. Giving an anonymous voice demanding Bitcoin too much attention risks rewarding the behaviour.

Unanswered Questions Around Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Away from the headlines, the basics of the case remain grim. Nancy, 84, was last seen at her Arizona home on 31 January. Investigators believe she was taken against her will but have not named any suspects, recovered items, or proposed a motive. The masked figure recorded on Nancy's Ring doorbell appears in news clips but has not led to an arrest.

No authority has confirmed any link between that figure and the person behind the Bitcoin demands. There is no evidence the writer has access to confidential investigative details. At this stage, none of the blackmailer's claims can be verified and all should be treated with considerable scepticism until police say otherwise.

For the Guthrie family, that distinction may feel academic. Each new email, however spurious, is another reminder that Nancy is missing and that the search has entered its most difficult phase. The longer a case drags on, the more the serious work of detectives is forced to compete with background noise, false hope, and now paid‑for lies.