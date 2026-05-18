A physicist has triggered intense scientific debate after claiming the Great Pyramid of Giza was deliberately built on an alien GPS coordinate that mirrors the speed of light.

In a highly controversial study published in March 2025, Jalal Jafari from Tehran argued that the ancient monument functions as a geospatial beacon rather than a pharaonic tomb. Jafari pointed out that the coordinates of the pyramid match the speed of light to seven decimal places when using modern metric measurements.

Mainstream Egyptologists have heavily dismissed the speculative thought experiment. They point out that ancient Egyptians did not use modern metres, seconds, or coordinate degrees. However, the study has sparked a global wave of interest across alternative history channels and digital platforms.

The Jalal Jafari pyramid study has forced physicists to explicitly address how numerical coincidences fuel fringe space theories. The debate over the true origins of the ancient Egyptian monuments has been completely reignited by this bizarre mathematical claim. Mainstream history books have long held that the Giza structures were simple tombs for elite rulers. Yet alternative researchers continue to seek deeper, hidden cosmic codes buried within the stones.

The Latitude Claim Behind Jafari's Theory

Jafari's central claim is stark. He notes that the Great Pyramid sits at 29.979234 degrees north latitude and sets that against the speed of light in a vacuum, 299,792,458 metres per second. Shift the decimal point and the two values appear to line up. In the paper, he writes that 'the match between these two values is accurate up to the first seven digits', calling the similarity 'statistically extraordinary.'

From that numerical coincidence, he builds a wider argument. According to the study, the Great Pyramid could function as a 'geospatial marker' within a 'broader system of gravitational communication.'

'Instead, these features could be part of an encoded system designed to communicate information about the Earth's position, rotation, or relationship with cosmic constants such as the speed of light,' the paper states.

The paper has not been peer-reviewed; there is no experimental evidence that the pyramids generate gravitational signals; and the latitude–light-speed match rests on modern units of metres, seconds, and degrees that did not exist in ancient Egypt.

How Khufu, Khafre And Menkaure Fit Into Jafari's Model

The pyramids' latitude and alignment are only part of the picture Jafari tries to draw. He also focuses on the three main structures on the Giza Plateau — Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure — and their highly ordered layout.

Citing earlier research published in Nature, the March 2025 study notes that the sides of the Great Pyramid are aligned with the cardinal directions to within 0.06 degrees. Jafari argues this points to what he calls an 'advanced understanding of geometry, astronomy and geodesy' among the pyramid builders.

The three pyramids are also arranged along a clear northwest-to-southeast axis. For Jafari, that level of precision invites a more ambitious reading than ritual or symbolism.

In his model, Earth's orbit around the Sun behaves like a vast carrier signal, analogous to the base frequency used in radio transmissions. The planet's daily rotation then moves the Great Pyramid through that field in a regular pattern.

Although the pyramid's own gravitational influence is tiny compared with Earth's total mass, Jafari suggests that its sheer size and exact placement could create small but consistent variations in the overall gravitational pattern, effectively modulating the signal over time.

He further speculates that the positions of Khafre and Menkaure could introduce deliberate variations, helping any hypothetical signal stand out against background noise. The paper concludes that, when analysed with gravitational wave calculations, the three pyramids appear to form a 'highly ordered pattern.'

Pyramids were 'gravitational transmitter' for alien communication, bombshell theory sayshttps://t.co/YkdcQmCsXh pic.twitter.com/MOuhx23HYj — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 17, 2026

However, he repeatedly acknowledges that this remains a thought experiment. The study explicitly concedes that more data and independent verification would be needed before anyone could reasonably claim the pyramids are part of a real communication system.

Critics Pour Cold Water On 'Alien GPS'

The most eye-catching element of the theory is also the easiest target. Critics of the latitude–light speed link have already pointed out that the comparison depends entirely on present-day units and conventions.

Ancient Egyptians did not measure distances in metres, time in seconds or angles in degrees, and there is no evidence that they knew the speed of light, let alone specified it numerically to seven decimal places.

Physicists quoted in coverage of the paper also argue there is no known mechanism that would allow a stone structure like the Great Pyramid to function as a 'gravitational transmitter.'

Our current understanding of gravity suggests that generating a detectable gravitational signal requires astronomical masses or extreme events, such as colliding black holes, not quarried limestone and granite.

Jafari himself accepts that his theory sits alongside earlier speculative work, rather than above it. Alternative history writers have long suggested that the pyramids harness 'Earth's natural energy' or line up with constellations as a 'gateway to the stars.'

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In the 1980s, for instance, Robert Bauval's Orion Correlation Theory claimed that the three Giza pyramids were aligned to match the stars of Orion's Belt. Egyptologists later dismissed that idea as pareidolia, the human tendency to see meaningful patterns where none exist.

The debate did not begin with the idea that aliens built the pyramids. The idea set out here is narrower and, in some ways, stranger. Jalal Jafari, of the Laser and Plasma Institute at Shahid Beheshti University in Iran, suggests the Pyramid of Khufu may have functioned as a 'gravitational transmitter' or geospatial beacon, built in a way that could encode information about Earth for any distant civilisation capable of recognising mathematical patterns.

The ongoing debate highlights how easily mathematical anomalies can go viral online. For now, the scientific community treats the speed of light link as an amusing geographical quirk rather than proof of interstellar visitors. The Giza Plateau remains firmly within the domain of terrestrial archaeology, as field excavations continue to seek human answers.