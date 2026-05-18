British reality star Katie Price has revealed that her husband Lee Andrews is officially a missing person in Dubai following a terrifying final FaceTime call from the Dubai-Oman border.

The 47-year-old former glamour model broke her silence following days of online speculation, confirming that his family has filed an official missing person report with the British Embassy in Dubai and local UAE authorities.

The high-profile development follows five days of frantic searching after the 43-year-old Dubai-based businessman failed to board a scheduled flight to London, where the couple were due to make a high-profile live appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Katie Price's Husband Missing After 'Detained In A Van' Near Border

Price told her millions of online followers that her last communication with Andrews occurred at 10.00pm on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, when he unexpectedly rang her while trapped inside a moving vehicle.

During the deeply distressing broadcast, Andrews allegedly appeared with a hood over his head and plastic ties binding his hands, warning his wife that unidentified individuals were coming back for him before his mobile phone location permanently went dead at 10.03pm near the remote Hatta border crossing enclave.

'He had a hood on and he said "I've just been captured, arrested, or whatever",' she explained in a YouTube video posted on Saturday. 'He had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said, 'Look, they're coming back for me. They're coming back for me.' That is the last FaceTime call I had with him. And then his phone went dead at 10:03.'

Hatta is an enclave of Dubai in the Hajar Mountains, about an hour from the city's urban centre. According to Price, Andrews was 'trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight' to the UK when he was allegedly detained in a van near the Oman border.

Since that final call, she says he has not contacted her or his family, his phone's location services have been disabled, and, crucially, authorities in the United Arab Emirates have so far found no official trace of him.

Confusion Over Arrest Claims As Katie Price Pushes For Answers

In her social media appeals, Price describes a confusing and increasingly unnerving set of updates from Dubai. She says that, in the first days after Andrews vanished, relatives began receiving messages claiming he had been arrested, but checks with local authorities did not support that.

'This afternoon my sister's been getting emails saying Lee has been arrested,' she said in one Facebook video. 'Someone has said he's been arrested but what I know is, the police in Dubai can't find where he's been arrested, anywhere.'

Price says she contacted the police, the British embassy and what she described as 'the head of CID in Dubai' to try to track her husband's movements. She claims she has since been told there is no record of him in any prison or police station in Dubai.

'It's worrying that his location has gone off,' she told fans, adding that she and Andrews are usually in 'constant, constant contact.'

At first, she said his loved ones agreed to 'give it until tomorrow' before filing a missing person report, but that threshold quickly passed as hours stretched into days with no credible sightings or official confirmation of an arrest.

A source quoted by The Sun said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried.' The same source added that Price is 'mortified' to see online speculation that the situation is a stunt and insists she is not 'in on it.'

Last Messages, Missed Flight And A Growing Mystery Around Lee Andrews

The period leading up to Lee Andrews' disappearance appears, according to Price's account, to have been chaotic. The couple had planned to appear together on Good Morning Britain after he flew from Muscat International Airport on Monday night. He even sent a video to Price and the ITV team from the airport, but ultimately did not board the flight.

Price has suggested that unspecified issues relating to Andrews' alleged business dealings had surfaced and required his attention. She has not provided further detail, and, as of writing, those claims remain uncorroborated.

She says the final hours before contact was lost were deeply unsettling. In addition to the hooded FaceTime call in the van, she claims that around 1am only her own messages to Lee showed blue ticks, while messages from his family did not, before the phone went offline completely.

She says Dubai police have indicated they would not routinely go through his phone and that, had he been properly detained, he should have been able to make a call.

'He should have been able to make a phone call if he was detained or arrested. He hasn't phoned any of us and remember it's been three days,' she said at one point, before the missing person report was filed five days after their last conversation.

Price later told her followers she believed the situation had moved beyond simple 'radio silence.' 'He's definitely a missing person now. I don't know if he's been kidnapped. We don't know what's going on,' she said, repeating that 'no one can find him in any prison, police station, anything, anywhere in Dubai.'

The British reality star, best known for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Katie Price: My Crazy Life, says she has felt 'forced' to speak out because of growing online speculation.

She has also acknowledged that she and Andrews married after only a few days of knowing each other earlier this year.

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At the time of writing, there have been no confirmed sightings of Lee Andrews, no public statement from Dubai Police or the British embassy in Dubai, and no verified explanation for what happened after his phone went dead near the Dubai–Oman border.

The former glamour model and reality star, who married Andrews earlier this year after a whirlwind romance, has gone public with her alarm in a series of Facebook and YouTube videos.

She says the 43-year-old was due to fly from the Gulf to London to appear alongside her on ITV's Good Morning Britain, but never boarded his flight, despite apparently reaching the airport, and later attempted to cross the border near Hatta.