The actor discovered she had worked on Rockstar's blockbuster only when it launched, with the credits revealing her role as the franchise's first non-binary character

Jesse James Rose spent weeks filming for Grand Theft Auto 6 without knowing which game she was working on. The actor says she signed 17 non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) during production, only discovering the project's identity when the game launched on 19 November 2026.

'Absolutely wild to find out THIS was the super-secret game I spent weeks and 17 NDAs filming 3 years ago,' Rose wrote in an Instagram post on launch day.

The revelation was reported by The Independent on 20 November, as Rockstar Games' newly published credits brought several previously unidentified performers into the spotlight. Rose's post also offered a glimpse into the secrecy surrounding the production.

GTA 6 Credits Identify Actors Behind Lucia and Jason

The official credits identify Manni L. Perez as the actor playing Lucia Caminos and Dylan Rourke as Jason Duval. The pair portray the central characters in a story set across the fictional state of Leonida.

The identities of both performers had been the subject of fan speculation for years. Although Rockstar featured Lucia and Jason prominently in its trailers, it had not publicly identified the actors behind the characters before the game's release.

The supporting cast includes Bobby Moynihan as Cal and Stephen Root as Brian Heder. Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez and rapper Denzel Curry are also among the performers listed in the credits.

Jesse James Rose Plays GTA's First Non-Binary Character

Rose's role is significant beyond the circumstances of her casting. She plays Cygnus, a museum curator described by Them as the first non-binary character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Rose, who uses she/they pronouns, described the production as one of the most 'inclusive and caring' sets she had worked on. She also praised the crew for making an effort to use her correct pronouns.

Rose said she had been assured that players would not be able to inflict violence against Cygnus. She explained that the decision was intended 'to mitigate anti-trans violence'.

In an interview with Them, Rose discussed the importance of having a non-binary performer portray the character, highlighting the value of representation both on screen and behind the scenes.

Weird Al Yankovic, Bad Bunny and More Names in GTA 6

The credits extend well beyond the main cast. Rockstar has brought musicians, comedians and actors into the game's fictional radio and television programming.

'Weird Al' Yankovic hosts Vice City FM alongside Brigitte Nielsen. He also contributed to in-game advertisements and writing, according to The Independent. Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera host another programme, Early AF.

The wider lineup includes Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Irons, Keith Richards and Jason Sudeikis, adding to the range of celebrity appearances across the game's fictional media.

For Rose, the release of GTA 6 finally revealed the identity of a project she had worked on years earlier under strict confidentiality. The game's credits have also given fans a clearer picture of the performers behind some of its most recognisable characters.