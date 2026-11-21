Four players polled by IGN took between 42 and 115 hours to finish the GTA 6 main campaign, which spans 91 story missions, according to Mashable's launch coverage. IGN reviewer Luke Reilly took the longest of the four. For players aiming to complete the side content and unlock the game's achievements as well, Mashable estimated that playtime could potentially reach at least 200 hours.

Mashable described the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI as coming more than 13 years after its predecessor. Before the wider review embargo lifted, Insider Gaming had estimated that the main campaign would take about 50 hours. The four runs Mashable cited from IGN gave readers a broader picture of how long the story could take.

Four Runs Put GTA 6 Playtime in Perspective

One player polled by IGN finished the campaign in 42 hours. Two others took 65 and 72 hours. Reilly reached the end of the story in 115 hours, more than twice the time taken by the fastest player in the group.

Insider Gaming's early estimate falls between the fastest run and the other three. The comparison puts that estimate near the lower end of the times Mashable cited. Even the two runs closest to each other, at 65 and 72 hours, took longer than the early estimate.

The four figures describe individual runs, and Mashable did not detail how each player spent their time. That leaves the reasons for the gap between the fastest finish and Reilly's run unclear. The figures show how much campaign times varied within this group of four, while a typical completion time remains uncertain.

Side Quests and Achievements Extend GTA 6 Playtime

Mashable drew a distinction between finishing the story and completing everything the game offers. Beyond the main missions, it described side quests, interactions and events, along with locations to explore. It also cited a reported 55 achievements, including the Platinum Trophy and the Mythic achievement.

The campaign figures measure how long the four players took to reach the end of the story. Mashable's coverage does not specify which optional activities, if any, each player had completed by that point. The figures therefore tell readers when those runs reached the end of the campaign, with no breakdown of how much of that time went towards other parts of the game.

What the 200-Hour GTA 6 Playtime Estimate Covers

Mashable's estimate applies to players aiming to complete the wider set of activities and unlock achievements. Its coverage gives no separate time estimates for side quests, exploration or achievement hunting. For readers interested in finishing the story and trying some optional activities, the article offers no separate total for that kind of run.

There is also time players might spend in Vice City without working towards a mission or an achievement. Mashable treated that time as additional to its potential full-completion estimate. It pointed to wandering the streets or driving around the city while listening to the game's soundtrack and radio stations as ways players might spend longer in the game.

Those totals may help players decide whether to follow the story or leave more time for exploration.