A Fox News host who says he used to break video-game controllers has questioned GTA VI fans' 'bloodlust' over the game's violence.

The remarks circulated online, where some gamers and critics of the network mocked them.

Piro Questions Players' Appetite for Violence

Piro made the comments on America's Newsroom on Friday, 20 November, Media Matters reported. The media watchdog published the clip under a headline quoting his question about gamers' bloodlust. Piro, who co-hosts Fox & Friends First, was appearing alongside anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. Addressing them, he said: 'I will take the counterpoint here, Bill and Dana.'

He first pointed to the economic cost of the game's release, claiming that lost productivity ran 'in the billions', before citing a figure of 'about $1 billion'.

He then turned to the players themselves. 'But also, were we aware our fellow humans had such bloodlust?' Piro asked.

'I am shocked that young, old, man, woman, child, non-child, are excited to do the violent things that are in this game,' he said. 'But did you know your fellow humans were just like so excited to take off work and kill people in a video game?'

He Admits to Breaking Controllers

Piro then offered a personal admission. He said he is 'not a gamer' and was not allowed to play video games while growing up.

When he did play, it did not go well. 'I would break the controllers in a fit of rage,' he said, presenting his own temper as a reason he tries not to judge gamers too harshly.

The clip circulated on X, where many users seized on the contrast between his question and his confession. The account @HQNewsNow shared it with the caption 'Fox News whines about GTA 6, saying it 'destigmatizes violence''. The post had drawn more than 377,000 views by Saturday.

Fox News whines about GTA 6, saying it ‘destigmatizes violence’ pic.twitter.com/WC1WT3R3qF — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 19, 2026

Several replies mocked the segment. One user, @mmpadellan, wrote that he had watched 'dozens of Bugs Bunny and Road Runner cartoons where an anvil was dropped on someone's head' without ever wanting to copy them.

Pre-Launch Figures and the Violence Debate

The segment aired a day after GTA VI launched on Thursday, 19 November. Rockstar Games first unveiled the game in December 2023 and pushed its release back more than once before settling on November 2026.

Before its launch, the game had generated an estimated 17 million sales and more than £1.24 billion ($1.65 billion) in revenue by Wednesday, largely from pre-orders, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower, GGRecon reported.

Rockstar Games and its parent, Take-Two Interactive, have not released official sales figures, so those numbers remain estimates.

The franchise was already one of the most successful in entertainment history. Its predecessor, GTA V, had sold 225 million copies and the series more than 465 million, according to the latest figures TweakTown reported.

Set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, the new instalment follows two criminal protagonists, Lucia and Jason, and features the shootouts, car chases and heists that have defined the series.

The Grand Theft Auto series has faced criticism over its violence since its earliest instalments, and the debate over whether violent games influence real-world behaviour has resurfaced with each major release.