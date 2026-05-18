Republican congressional candidate Abraham Enriquez is facing intense scrutiny online after a man publicly alleged he previously had a same-sex relationship with the conservative activist, reigniting debate around Enriquez's outspoken views on LGBT issues.

The allegations gained traction after conservative publication Current Revolt published claims from an alleged former Grindr partner who accused Enriquez of privately living a life at odds with his public political messaging. The controversy quickly spread across social media, particularly because Enriquez has repeatedly framed himself as a defender of 'traditional marriage' and Christian conservative values.

Abraham Enriquez Recounted Blocking Pro-LGBT Campus Bill During Church Speech

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The resurfaced allegations drew additional attention to a speech Enriquez delivered at Trinity Church in January, where he recounted opposing a pro-LGBT student proposal while attending Abilene Christian University.

During the address, Enriquez said he served as student body vice president and used his authority to stop legislation that would have allowed a pro-LGBT student group to form on campus using university resources.

'They put forth a bill that would allow for a pro-LGBT student group to be formed at a Bible Christian university,' Enriquez said during the speech posted on YouTube. 'So I left it. I vetoed that bill, and that was that.'

Enriquez claimed the decision led to backlash from students and faculty members, including an attempted impeachment effort against him. He described ultimately refusing to resign after encouragement from his mother, who told him she 'didn't raise a coward.'

Enriquez's alleged ex-lover claimed that at around the same time he vetoed the pro-LGBT bill, they were in a 'gay relationship.' The speech has since circulated widely online following the allegations, with the purported former lover accusing Enriquez of hypocrisy and suggesting the politician privately engaged in behaviour inconsistent with his public stance on LGBT issues.

Social Media Reactions

The allegations triggered a wave of online reactions, with many social media users accusing conservative politicians of publicly condemning homosexuality while allegedly concealing their own sexuality.

'Unfortunately, some of the most blatant homophobic people are so closeted it's so crazy,' one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another post read: 'Can these guys just be gay like a normal person instead of projecting ffs.'

Others urged caution over the claims and warned that dating app profiles can easily be fabricated or impersonated. One user wrote: 'Do men who use Grindr know that anyone can make a profile there, AAAANYONE and pass off as someone else or use someone else's account?'

unfortunately some of the most blatant homophobic people are so closeted it's so crazy — Queen Clover (@queen_clover) May 18, 2026

Are we surprised most white republicans are gay and DL behind closed doors. So they pass laws and legislation against homosexuality so their secret doesnt come out — Allura Brooks (@theebaddiebey) May 18, 2026

Almost all Republican politicians are secret gays. Yet, they publicly condemn homosexuality. It's their wives i pity most. Why can't these men just be open about their sexaulity? — Adetutu ⚘️Oluwatumininu 🖤🌹♉️🖤 (@Asakemijimi) May 18, 2026

Do men who use grindr know that anyone can make a profile there, AAAANYONE and pass off as someone else or use someone else's account? 😂 Men even post family pictures begging the twinks on grindr to keep it DL, it's filled with DL horny old men and young DL men prostitutes 😩 — Markarita (@makinitaloca) May 18, 2026

Despite the growing online discussion, Enriquez has not publicly responded to the allegations as of Tuesday.

Who Is Abraham Enriquez? Texas Republican Built Profile Through Conservative Activism

Enriquez has built his public profile through conservative Christian activism and political organising in Texas. According to Texas Policy, he is affiliated with evangelical outreach efforts focused on Hispanic conservative voters and religious liberty issues.

His campaign messaging has strongly emphasised border security, opposition to abortion and conservative Christian social policies. He has also promoted his work with grassroots conservative organisations across multiple states.

According to Ballotpedia, Enriquez is currently running as a Republican candidate in Texas and has positioned himself as part of a younger generation of conservative political activists seeking national office.

The latest allegations have now placed Enriquez at the centre of a rapidly escalating online controversy, with critics and supporters continuing to debate both the claims themselves and the broader political implications surrounding them.