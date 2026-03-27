US President Donald Trump erupted at a reporter on 26 March 2026 during a White House Cabinet meeting in Washington DC, after she challenged his use of a mail-in ballot for a Florida special election despite his repeated claims that the practice amounts to 'cheating.'

The 79-year-old, who resides at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County, had voted by post in the 24 March poll for House District 87, a district that includes his estate, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from critics who say he 'lost his mind' when pressed on the contradiction.

Trump has long railed against mail-in voting, branding it 'corrupt as hell' and 'mail-in cheating' as recently as earlier this month. Public records from Palm Beach County's Supervisor of Elections confirm he requested his ballot on 14 March, mailed it the next day, and had it counted while early in-person voting was still open over the weekends.

Read more Donald Trump, Melania Trump Divorce Rumours Explained: Why The FLOTUS' Choice Is Sparking Rumours Donald Trump, Melania Trump Divorce Rumours Explained: Why The FLOTUS' Choice Is Sparking Rumours

Donald Trump's Mail-In Ballot Sparks Fury

The exchange unfolded as Trump fielded questions about his vote in the contest between Republican Jon Maples, whom he endorsed on Truth Social the night before polling day, and Democrat Emily Gregory. Gregory ultimately flipped the ruby-red seat, a stinging upset in an area Trump won narrowly in 2024.

A reporter cut straight to the point, 'You were in Palm Beach, sir, the last few weekends.' Trump shot back, 'That's right, and I decided that I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn't be there because I had a lot of different things.' He elaborated that presidential duties kept him mostly in Washington DC, qualifying him under exemptions for travel or official business.

Social media erupted almost immediately. Commentator Hal, posting as 'Hal for NY,' shared a clip declaring, 'Donald Trump lost his mind after a reporter called him out twice right to his face.' He highlighted Trump's push to ban mail-in voting via the SAVE America Act, a bill that passed the House in February but stalls in the Senate while using it himself 'as recently as last week.'

The video racked up thousands of views, with one user snarling, 'Trump lies every time he opens his mouth.' Another chimed in, 'Trump lives in his dream world.'

Not everyone bought the meltdown narrative. A sceptic noted, 'You didn't show him losing his mind at all though.'

Hal fired back, praising the reporter's persistence and calling for more journalists to 'call out Donald Trump for his lies' that 'have an actual effect on the American people.' It's classic Trump: one man's unhinged rant is another's straight talk.

Trump doubled down at the meeting, insisting, 'I used a mail-in ballot. You know why? Because I'm President of the United States...

I felt I should be here.' White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales later dismissed the uproar as 'a non-story', stressing exceptions in Trump's voter ID push for illness, military, or travel, categories she says cover the president, a Florida resident tied to DC.

Donald Trump Faces Hypocrisy Backlash Over Voting

This isn't Trump's first dance with mail-in ballots. In 2020, he voted that way too, shrugging off critics with 'Sure, I can vote by mail, because I'm allowed to.'

Back then, his ballot was hand-delivered. Now, with the Iran conflict grinding on and US forces aiding Israel against Tehran's regime, every slip draws blood, especially as Trump ties unrelated bills to his SAVE Act crusade.

WATCH: President Trump fires back at a reporter who questioned why he used a mail-in ballot.



REPORTER: "Why did you use it?"



TRUMP: "Because I'm President of the United States." pic.twitter.com/FqZItFuTL7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2026

Opponents smell blood. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries jabbed: 'Rules for me that don't apply, but not for thee that's his position.' Republican voter Michelle Hall told CNN she was blindsided, 'If he's against something, why are you doing it?'

The SAVE Act demands citizenship proof for registration and photo ID for ballots, potentially sidelining 21 million lacking documents, per critics like the Campaign Legal Center. Trump vows an executive order to gut mail-in outright if Congress drags feet. Yet polls show 58 per cent of Americans back the option.

Citizens are displaying MASSIVE support for President Trump's SAVE Act to be passed!



• 81% support voter ID.



• 74% want proof of citizenship to register to vote.



• 61% favor sharing voter rolls with DHS to remove illegal immigrants.



American voters are DEMANDING real… pic.twitter.com/dJMnyFmzAZ — Bridgett Fertig (@LightOnLiberty) March 12, 2026

Voters like Hall capture the rub, exemptions make sense for some, but Trump's blanket war on the system while opting in feels like kingly privilege. As midterms loom and Iran simmers, this vignette feeds the narrative of a president out of touch, demanding what he denies the masses.

Online cheers for bold reporters grow louder, but Trump's base shrugs it off as media gotcha. The fight over ballots and who gets to bend the rules and rolls on unabated.