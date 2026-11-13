US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for sweeping changes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Washington's relationship with Israel, renewing hopes for a two-state solution after his party's victories in the November midterm elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington on Thursday, 12 November 2026, Jeffries said the current situation was unacceptable and backed an independent Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel. Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress on 3 January 2027.

Jeffries Outlines Vision for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

'The status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change,' Jeffries told reporters, outlining his position on the future of the region.

He described a vision in which Israel remains a secure Jewish and democratic state while Palestinians gain an independent state offering dignity and self-determination.

His remarks reaffirmed longstanding support for a negotiated two-state solution, but came at a politically significant moment as Democrats prepare to assume greater control over American foreign policy debates.

His remarks do not represent a new peace agreement or an immediate commitment to recognise Palestinian statehood. Nevertheless, they signal that the issue could receive renewed attention in Washington.

Democratic Victories Could Reshape US Policy

Democrats secured sweeping victories in the November midterm elections, positioning Jeffries to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Beginning in January, Democratic leaders will have greater authority over congressional hearings, legislative priorities, and the bills brought forward for votes.

Several successful Democratic candidates campaigned against continued military assistance to Israel and criticised the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Their election could increase pressure on party leaders to examine American involvement in the Middle East and demand greater accountability over the use of US assistance.

However, President Donald Trump will retain his veto authority. Overriding a presidential veto requires two-thirds support in both chambers, limiting how far congressional Democrats can act without broader political agreement.

Billions in Military Aid Face Renewed Scrutiny

Senator Chris Van Hollen and 11 colleagues urged congressional leaders to remove provisions expanding US defence and intelligence cooperation with Israel from the upcoming annual defence bill. Jeffries also called for changes to the memorandum of understanding governing American military assistance to Israel.

The agreement provides $3.8 billion (approximately £2.9 billion) annually in US military support and is scheduled to expire in September 2028. His comments raise the possibility of renewed congressional debate over the conditions, priorities and future direction of that assistance.

The devastating civilian toll of Israel's military campaign in Gaza has intensified scrutiny of Washington's relationship with the Israeli government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close political relationship with Trump and other Republicans has further complicated the traditionally bipartisan American approach towards Israel.

A Possible Opening for Peace

For Palestinians seeking statehood and Israelis concerned about security, Jeffries' comments offer a renewed political discussion rather than a guaranteed diplomatic breakthrough. Any meaningful change would require negotiations, decisions by the parties involved and cooperation beyond Congress.

Still, the incoming Democratic majority could create opportunities for hearings, legislative proposals and closer examination of policies affecting Gaza and the West Bank.