Reform UK's national leadership is facing growing tension with its own voter base after new polling showed many grassroots supporters prefer local solar farms over fracking projects in their communities.

A survey conducted by More in Common for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) found that 43% of people who backed Reform UK in England's local elections would choose solar farms as the better local energy source, compared with 23% who preferred fracking. Across all voters surveyed, support for solar rose to 60%, while only 10% selected fracking.

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Grassroots Voters Diverge From Party Messaging

The findings present a challenge for Reform UK, whose senior figures have repeatedly promoted expanded oil and gas extraction while attacking renewable energy projects.

The party has frequently criticised net-zero policies and large-scale renewable developments, with prominent voices arguing Britain should increase domestic fossil fuel production instead.

However, the polling suggests local voters who support Reform may not fully agree with that approach when developments are proposed near their own communities. According to the ECIU-backed survey, Reform supporters were significantly more likely to favour solar farms than fracking sites in their area.

The divide appears especially awkward because some Reform-led councils have already resisted fracking proposals despite the party leadership's pro-drilling rhetoric. The ECIU report noted that councils in places including Lancashire and North Yorkshire have opposed local fracking activity even as national party figures advocated for more extraction.

Renewable Energy Support Remains Strong

The polling is not an isolated example. Multiple surveys over the past year have shown substantial support for renewable energy among Reform UK voters despite the party's aggressive criticism of green policies.

Research cited by The Independent found that 53% of Reform supporters approved of pensions being invested in renewable energy projects. Meanwhile, separate YouGov polling reported that nearly two-thirds of Reform supporters backed expansion of Britain's clean-energy infrastructure.

Those numbers complicate the party's attempt to position itself as firmly anti-renewables. Critics argue the polling reveals a disconnect between party leadership and ordinary supporters, many of whom appear more pragmatic about local energy generation and electricity costs.

Fracking Remains Politically Sensitive

Fracking has long been controversial in the UK due to concerns over earthquakes, environmental risks, and local disruption. England halted fracking in 2019 after seismic activity linked to drilling operations in Lancashire triggered public backlash.

The Guardian previously reported that Reform UK's pro-fracking stance risked alienating voters in areas directly affected by potential drilling. The article highlighted resistance in regions that experienced earlier fracking disputes and noted internal disagreements among local Reform representatives.

The new polling indicates those concerns may be broader than previously assumed. Even among a voter bloc often associated with skepticism toward climate policies, renewable energy appears to maintain stronger local support than fossil fuel extraction projects.

Energy Politics Becoming More Complex

The issue also reflects a political trend in Britain, where public support for renewable energy remains consistently high across party lines. Polling referenced by BusinessGreen showed roughly 80% of the public supports expanding clean-energy infrastructure, including a majority of Reform voters.

At the same time, debates over farmland use, pylons, and infrastructure continue to generate local opposition in some rural communities. Reform UK has attempted to capitalise on those concerns, particularly in areas targeted for large solar developments.

Still, the latest data suggests many Reform supporters may distinguish between opposing specific large-scale projects and rejecting renewable energy altogether. For party leaders promoting aggressive anti-net-zero messaging, that distinction could become increasingly difficult to manage.