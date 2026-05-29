The scorching heat in Britain has left people swarming beaches and seas as they try to stay cool. But as authorities announced the continued heatwave over the next few weeks, people are also resorting to swimming in swan ponds despite the 'no swimming zone', which caught the ire of locals and conservationists.

From swan ponds to bird sanctuaries, swimmers are ignoring restrictions and disturbing wildlife. Locals say selfish behaviour is turning cherished beauty spots into party zones, leaving habitats damaged and communities frustrated.

Hampstead Heath Becomes Party Hotspot

Such a scenario has recently been seen at Hampstead Heath park where revellers are turning the place into a 'party destination' as temperatures across the country hit 30 degrees Celsius.

Even as authorities are placing 'no swimming' signs at a bird sanctuary pond, selfish swimmers continue to break the rule while having fun splashing and performing somersaults.

Authorities have ordered them to leave the place, but witnesses say swimmers return the moment officers leave.

Wildlife Disturbed During Breeding Season

As reports say people are using restricted water spaces for enjoyment, experts are raising alarm since this is a crucial time of year for breeding birds. According to the Bird & Wildlife Conservation Charity (RSPB), during this season, birds 'just want to nest and care for their young in peace'.

'Along with the dangers of swimming in unauthorised places, there is a significant risk of disturbing wildlife', a spokesman for the Charity told Daily Mail. He added that due to huge pressure and disturbance parents 'abandon their nests, putting eggs and chicks at risk'.

Echoing the dangers to wildlife, Andrew Knight, a veterinary professor of animal welfare, said the nesting season is not over, and the disturbance from swimmers 'leaves chicks vulnerable'.

Locals Condemn Selfish Behaviour

Residents are lambasting the swimmers' attitude, with witnesses saying some youths are blasting loud music as late as 2 a.m.

Furious locals are also calling out the authorities as they urge for immediate action to protect the wildlife, saying the public had donated £50,000 to make the Hampstead Heath hotspot a sanctuary for birds and swans.

'The protected habitat, funded by public donations, is now being used as a swimming and party destination', one concerned citizen said, adding that the donations made by residents aimed to create a safer environment for wildlife.

'Instead, the ongoing lack of enforcement has allowed repeated disturbance to continue.

The COL are fully aware of the problem, the question is why so little is being done to stop it', he said, referring to the City of London Corporation.

Another resident, Josephine McCarthy from Highgate, also complained about the rowdy swimmers, saying 'they are violating absolutely everything it's supposed to be and it's so upsetting. Everybody is absolutely furious, we've been literally crying in the street.'

She also accused COL of letting these people ruin nature. 'The City of London Corporation is supposed to be managing it, but if they can't even protect the wildlife, then what are they doing with their funding?'

COL Responds, Warn of Fines and Arrests

In response to rising tensions, COL described the visitors' actions as 'appalling,' saying swimming is only permitted to certain locations for safety reasons.

'Entering other non-lifeguarded water bodies is extremely dangerous, against our bylaws, and causes significant harm to wildlife habitats', it said.

In order to address this, COL reminded revellers that the Constabulary will take enforcement action if necessary, including issuing fines or making arrests.

The RSPB also called on the public to be responsible in protecting nature.

'Everyone has a part to play in protecting nature so we'd urge people to be responsible and give birds and other wildlife plenty of space when outdoors this summer', it said.

For his part, Knight emphasised that the 'heath is a home for wildlife', adding that 'they were here first'.

'We expect nature to be resilient. But resilience isn't a free pass for selfishness', he added.