A Filipino emergency doctor was reportedly left fighting for his life after a patient turned on him with a knife in the A&E department of Hillingdon Hospital in west London in the early hours of 27 May 2026.

The attack, described by eyewitnesses as sustained and brutal, took place shortly before 3am at the Uxbridge hospital, one of outer London's major NHS sites. Metropolitan Police officers who happened to be inside the building responding to a separate incident rushed to the scene and detained the suspect within minutes.

A 27-year-old local man has since been charged with three separate offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Suspect Smirking as Police Led Him From the Scene

According to a Metropolitan Police statement, officers responded at around 02:40hrs on Tuesday, 26 May, after a man stabbed a doctor at Hillingdon Hospital. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. Police subsequently confirmed the doctor's condition was not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, though ABS-CBN News reported the Filipino medic was left 'fighting for his life.'

A witness who spoke to The Sun gave a chilling account of what he saw on the corridor floor. 'He was smirking while he was stabbing him,' the witness said. 'The police were there in less than a minute when they got him and walked him past me, the bloke smiled at me.'

A separate source told the same outlet the doctor was 'very lucky' that officers had already been on the scene, adding: 'The police managed to bring the knifeman under control. They were heroes.'

The London Ambulance Service confirmed it received a call at 2:58am. A spokesperson said: 'We sent an ambulance crew who were already at the hospital. We also sent an incident response officer and a trauma team in a car from London's Air Ambulance to the scene. We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.' Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 926/25May.

Three Charges Filed Against Uxbridge Man Mahdi Abdullahi

Mahdi Abdullahi, 27, of Pield Heath Road, Uxbridge, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and theft of knives. He was remanded in custody and appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 27 May 2026.

A spokesperson for Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the incident in a statement: 'A member of our staff received non-life-threatening injuries in an incident at Hillingdon Hospital. We continue to support and reassure our staff following this incident. The safety and wellbeing of our staff is our highest priority and any form of violence or aggression towards our teams is unacceptable. All of our services are open as usual.'

🚨 A doctor in his 50s was allegedly stabbed MULTIPLE TIMES while working a night shift at Hillingdon Hospital.



Police say 27-year-old Mahdi Abdullahi has now been charged with:

• Causing GBH with intent

• Possession of an offensive weapon

• Theft of knives



Imagine… — Benonwine (@benonwine) May 27, 2026

The speed of the arrest was entirely contingent on police already being inside the building. Had officers not been attending the earlier, unrelated incident in the same A&E unit, the outcome for the doctor could have been far worse.

NHS Violence Reaches Crisis Point as Attacks on A&E Staff Nearly Double

The Hillingdon attack arrives at a moment of acute pressure on NHS staff safety. Freedom of Information requests filed by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) across 89 trusts in England found 4,054 recorded incidents of physical violence against staff in 2024, up from 2,093 in 2019, a near-doubling in five years. Over the same period, A&E waits of more than 12 hours increased by more than 20 times.

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The 2025 NHS Staff Survey, published in March 2026, found 14.5% of NHS staff experienced at least one incident of physical violence in the preceding 12 months, the highest rate since 2022. For registered nurses and midwives, the figure reached 22.6%.

Professor Nicola Ranger, General Secretary and Chief Executive of the RCN, said: 'Behind these shocking figures lies an ugly truth. Dedicated and hard-working nursing staff face rising violent attacks because of systemic failures that are no fault of their own. Every incident is unacceptable, but we need ministers and trust leaders to acknowledge some of the key underlying causes.'

Health Secretary Wes Streeting pledged in April 2025 to 'keep NHS staff safe' by implementing mandatory hospital-level reporting of violence, stating that 'protecting staff from violence is not an optional extra.' The RCN responded by warning the government that recording incidents alone was insufficient, and that action on corridor care, understaffing, and lengthy waits must be central to any credible plan. The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 doubled the maximum sentence for assaults on NHS staff, yet the trajectory of reported violence has continued upward.

Investigations remain active, and the case against Mahdi Abdullahi is expected to proceed through the courts in the coming weeks.