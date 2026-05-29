The government reported some bad news for retail as sales have fallen further than expected in the month of April.

This bad news can be directly tied to the Iran War and the rise in energy prices both current as well as the rise in energy prices in the future.

Government Reports Falling Retail Sales

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity of retail items bought, fell by 1.3% in April.

This marked the largest drop since May 2025 and was a further fall than expected by economists, who had forecasted a drop of 0.6%.

'Retail sales increased in the three months to April with strong and sustained sales for beauty product stores as well as computer and tech shops,' Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said.

'After strong growth last month, motor fuel sales fell in April, with evidence suggesting motorists were conserving fuel after stocking up in March,' Fitzner said.

'The jump in bills will equate to a rise of £18 a month for the average household using both electricity and gas, with households seeing an increase of 24% on their gas bills and 5% on their electricity bills. Standing charges are almost unchanged,' according to the BBC.

The energy cap covers roughly 33 million households across England, Wales and Scotland. Regulation and bills are different in Northern Ireland.

Can the Iran War be a Possible Cause for the Lack in Fashion Sales?

The losses in the fashion industry can be tied to the jump in energy prices due to the Iran War and the jump in fuel prices.

Harvir Dhillon, economist at the British Retail Consortium, said: 'We are starting to see signs that concerns over the Middle East conflict and its impact on living costs are leading shoppers to rein in their spending in many areas.'

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in said in response to the climbing energy crisis: 'The rise in the price cap because of a war we did not choose is deeply unwelcome news for households across the country. We know people were under pressure before this crisis, and that's why easing that burden is our number one priority.'

Rise in Fuel Prices Contributing to Lack of Retail Sales

'Earlier this week, the price of petrol lifted to its highest level since the conflict began, at 158.52p per litre,' according to Yahoo News Finance.

Petrol is up 19.3% since the Iran War led to a rise in crude oil prices, while diesel has catapulted up to 30.6% higher.

Jacqui Baker, head of retail at RSM UK, said: 'Consumers pulled back on spending in April as the Iran war continued to drag on sentiment.'

However, there is one little trickle of hope for the retail industry.

'The main glimmer of hope was health and beauty, with shoppers indulging in small, feel-good luxuries to get them through current uncertainty and the tough economic outlook.'