A Disney cruise ship docked in San Diego became the focus of a major child sexual exploitation material operation when US federal officers arrested crew members from the vessel, as stunned families sought safety for their children on Disney cruises.

According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Disney Cruise Line employees were among 28 crew members detained across five ships as part of a three‑day child pornography enforcement sweep in late April.

CBP said it had cancelled the visas of all the detained crew members and that they were being removed from the United States.

The reports came after holidaymakers on the Disney Magic watched immigration officials escort multiple crew members away in handcuffs at the city's B Street Cruise Terminal between 23 and 25 April as passengers filmed the scene from the dock, initially with no explanation of what they were witnessing beyond an unexpected and unsettling end to their holiday.

CBP confirmed later that the arrests were linked to child sexual exploitation material (CSEM).

Disney Cruise Safety Under Scrutiny After CSEM Arrests

CBP officers boarded five cruise ships, including the Disney vessel, as part of what the agency described to The California Post as ongoing CSEM enforcement operations. A CBP spokesperson said officers interviewed 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one from Portugal and one from Indonesia.

Disney cruise ship staffers among 28 arrested in massive child porn operation.



“After boarding the vessels and interviewing 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one suspected crew member from Portugal, and one from Indonesia, officers confirmed all subjects were… pic.twitter.com/hxmVWf35aR — SynCronus (@syncronus) May 7, 2026

'After boarding the vessels and interviewing 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one suspected crew member from Portugal, and one from Indonesia, officers confirmed all subjects were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of CSEM or child pornography,' the spokesperson said.

The statement did not specify how long the suspects had allegedly been accessing or sharing the material, nor whether any of the conduct occurred on board the ships rather than on personal devices or during shore leave.

🚨ICE AGENTS ARREST DISNEY CRUISE CREW IN SAN DIEGO PORT RAID



Passengers watched as federal agents detained workers while the Disney Magic ship was unloading at a California dock.



One traveler said crew members were taken in their chef and waitstaff uniforms, handcuffed and… pic.twitter.com/spBhUe5UUr — NewsForce (@Newsforce) May 6, 2026

'CBP cancelled their visas, and these criminals are being removed from our country,' the spokesperson added, offering no further detail on the evidence gathered or pending criminal charges.

Disney, whose cruise business trades heavily on its family‑friendly reputation, moved quickly to distance itself from the crew now under investigation. 'We have a zero‑tolerance policy for this type of behaviour and fully cooperated with law enforcement. These individuals are no longer with the company,' a Disney spokesperson said.

Passengers Shocked As Disney Cruise Crew Taken Away

Holidaymakers arriving in San Diego expecting the usual slightly chaotic but happy disembarkation found themselves instead documenting a law enforcement operation playing out metres from their suitcases. Passenger Dharmi Mehta, who had just completed her voyage on the Disney Magic, filmed several employees being detained on the dock and later said that one of those taken away had been her server in the ship's dining room.

🚨It’s a small world after all — ICE was waiting at the San Diego port when a Disney cruise ship docked and immediately arrested multiple illegal staff members on board.



No company is off limits.



Enforcement is hitting even the Magic Kingdom’s fleet.



America First in action. pic.twitter.com/zrz5jXPJ2q — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) May 6, 2026

Those on board had little context at the time. Social media clips show guests peering from balconies and terminal windows as officers led crew members away. For a brand that sells itself as a carefully curated, safe bubble for families, the imagery is jarring.

The wider enforcement action did not end with Disney. Immigration rights advocates in southern California, who had already criticised the way some seafaring workers are treated in US ports, said that four 'seafarers' were also arrested on the Holland America cruise ship MV Zaandam.

The details of those detentions and any connection to the CSEM investigation have not been fully set out by the authorities.

In San Diego, local officials were at pains to stress that the operation was federal, not local. 'The Port of San Diego Harbour Police Department did not have any involvement in the reported enforcement actions on April 23 or April 25 at the B Street Cruise Terminal,' a spokesperson for the port told NBC San Diego. That left responsibility squarely with CBP and any partner federal agencies working the case.

I voted for that…



🚨 NICE agents stormed a Disney cruise docking in California and arrested multiple staff members whom were Illegal aliens



Charges should be filed against Disney for violations of hiring illegal aliens. No? pic.twitter.com/CR4aC2Z7QH — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 6, 2026

As for Disney, the company did not respond to a further request for comment on its vetting procedures for its cruise staff or whether it plans to review its safeguarding measures in light of the arrests. It is also unclear which other cruise lines or specific vessels were involved in the remaining 28 arrests beyond the Disney Magic and the MV Zaandam.

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For families weighing up whether Disney cruises are safe for kids, the core facts remain sharply limited. CBP says 28 foreign crew members across five ships were found to be involved with CSEM in some form.

Their visas have been revoked, they are being removed from the US, and Disney says those who worked on its ship have been dismissed.

What has not yet been laid out in public is how these individuals were first flagged, what monitoring failed, and whether any passengers were put at direct risk.