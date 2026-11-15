Prince William is unlikely to reconcile with Prince Harry, royal author Christopher Andersen has claimed, describing the brothers as men who have learned to live separately despite Harry's stated openness to repairing relations with his family.

Andersen's assessment follows what Soap Opera Spy describes as repeated attempts by Harry to contact William, with little indication that his older brother is ready to respond. Those alleged approaches are not supported by named sources or correspondence in the publication's coverage.

Why Prince William Remains Central To Reconciliation Claims

Andersen, author of Kate!, told Fox News Digital that neither brother believes he owes the other an apology. His remarks offer an interpretation of their positions, rather than a statement from either prince confirming what they would require before resuming contact.

'Harry has never believed he has anything to apologise for,' Andersen told the publication.

He also described William as believing he had nothing to apologise for. 'Reconciliation is not in the cards.'

The distinction matters because the assertion that William has closed the door on Harry rests on commentary about his intentions. Soap Opera Spy does not quote William directly or include a statement from his representatives confirming that reconciliation is impossible.

According to Andersen, William regards Harry as having betrayed both the royal family and the institution of the monarchy. The author also characterised Harry's return to the UK after Megxit as aggravating that sense of grievance. William's own explanation of his position does not appear in the coverage.

Harry's Overture And Prince William's Reported Silence

Soap Opera Spy refers to a GQ Magazine interview in which Harry expressed openness to reconciling with his family. It does not provide the interview date or reproduce his remarks, leaving the timing and precise wording of that position unclear.

The publication also attributes claims of Harry's increasing frustration to unnamed insiders. It describes William as remaining silent in response to his brother's efforts, but offers no direct confirmation from either man about those exchanges.

Those allegations should therefore be distinguished from Andersen's public comments. Neither establishes what the brothers may have discussed privately, whether a recent approach received a response or what conditions either might attach to reconciliation.

Soap Opera Spy also states that Harry and his family moved to the UK in August and that the move had been expected to ease tensions. It identifies neither the year nor who advanced that prediction. The reference cannot establish a current development without that missing chronology.

The Events Behind Andersen's Prince William Assessment

Andersen cited major family events and illnesses when explaining his pessimism about the brothers repairing their relationship.

'These are two extraordinarily strong and stubborn men who have, sadly, learned over the past few years that they can live without each other,' he told Fox News Digital.

He pointed to Queen Elizabeth II's death, their father's coronation and the cancer battles involving the king and the Princess of Wales as occasions that, in his assessment, had failed to reunite them.

'If the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, their father's coronation and the cancer battles of both the king and the Princess of Wales didn't bring them together, it's very hard to imagine what would.'