A 20-year-old Hawaii father faces a manslaughter charge after his three-month-old son died from head injuries in October 2026. Charging documents allege Joshua Kaleolani Agbayani Soto Paiva was playing Overwatch when the infant began crying at their home on Hawaiʻi Island.

The case concerns the death of John-Charles Saiki-Paiva on 25 October. Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision shortly before noon.

According to charging documents obtained by Hawaii News Now, Paiva subsequently described violently rocking his son's bouncer and applying his body weight to the child.

He was arrested on 11 November, more than two weeks after the death, and charged with manslaughter.

Hawaii Father Describes Alleged Violence During 'Overwatch' Game

Investigators initially received an account suggesting John-Charles had experienced a medical emergency while being fed.

According to the charging documents, Paiva said he was preparing a bottle when he heard his son coughing and gagging.

Milk was reportedly coming from the infant's mouth before he became completely quiet.

However, investigators later confronted Paiva with evidence of the baby's injuries.

The documents say he acknowledged that his original account was false and described what happened while he played Overwatch.

Paiva allegedly said the baby had been crying persistently, prompting him to begin 'aggressively rocking' the bouncer.

He described moving it with enough force that the infant's head and body repeatedly struck its frame.

According to the documents, the rocking continued for approximately 15 minutes.

Paiva then allegedly grabbed his son's right leg and pulled him partly out of the bouncer.

He reportedly lifted the baby onto an ottoman, positioned the child's legs against his chest and applied his body weight.

The documents put Paiva's weight at approximately 220 pounds and allege that he continued pressing down until the crying stopped.

These accounts form part of the allegations against Paiva and have not been established through a criminal conviction.

Police Investigation Leads to Manslaughter Charge

The Hawaiʻi Police Department said officers responded to the residence at 11.50am on Sunday, 25 October.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department paramedics transported John-Charles to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1.06pm.

An autopsy conducted on 30 October produced preliminary findings indicating that the infant died from head injuries, and foul play was suspected.

Detectives subsequently continued examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police arrested Paiva without incident at Hilo Police Station on Wednesday, 11 November.

Following consultation with the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, he was charged with manslaughter and bail was set at $1 million (£756,700).

Paiva appeared in Hilo District Court the following day.

Prosecutors said his request for supervised release was denied, while the court maintained the original bail amount.

Manslaughter is a Class A felony under Hawaii law. A conviction can carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Lieutenant Derek Morimoto acknowledged the emotional impact on investigators, emergency responders and medical personnel.

'So a lot of people are affected by a case like this,' Morimoto told Hawaii News Now.

Paiva was scheduled to return to court on Monday, 16 November, for a preliminary hearing. The outcome of that hearing had not been independently confirmed in the sources reviewed.

Paiva remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.