Nearly 34kg of cannabis was allegedly found in luggage linked to a 28-year-old American basketball player arrested at Lagos airport, Nigerian authorities say. The case involves a reported journey from Thailand via Dubai, but officials have not said where the drugs originated or who arranged their transport.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, from Georgia, US. BBC News reported that he arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, 11 November.

Officers reportedly found 32 packages of cannabis after Khiree allegedly left two checked-in suitcases behind and tried to leave with his hand luggage. The agency also said his phone contained evidence of his involvement in the alleged trafficking activity.

How Abandoned Suitcases Led to the Arrest

According to an NDLEA statement, officers placed Khiree under discreet surveillance after receiving intelligence about his arrival. They reportedly saw him leave his two checked-in suitcases behind and attempt to exit the airport with only his hand luggage.

The two abandoned bags reportedly carried Khiree's name tags. A subsequent search uncovered 32 parcels of cannabis, with 16 packages inside each suitcase. The combined weight was recorded as 33.95kg. Officers also recovered a tracking device from the luggage, although the agency did not provide further details about its intended purpose.

The NDLEA said Khiree told investigators that he had been living in Thailand since October 2025, where he played professional basketball. He reportedly explained that his visit to Nigeria was intended to help him establish contacts and 'build networks' for his sporting career.

However, the agency said a forensic examination of his mobile phone uncovered information indicating that he knew about and was involved in the alleged drug trafficking activity.

Khiree has not publicly commented on the allegations. The claims made by the NDLEA have not been tested in court, and the arrest does not establish his guilt.

What the Reported Route Does and Does Not Show

The reported journey from Thailand through Dubai to Lagos highlights how suspected drug consignments can cross several international borders before reaching their intended destination. However, the available information does not establish where the cannabis was originally produced, who arranged its transportation, or whether other individuals were involved.

The incident also comes as Nigerian authorities face concerns about the country's changing position in international drug trafficking. According to BBC News, Nigeria was previously regarded primarily as a transit point for illegal substances but has increasingly become a producer, consumer and distributor, citing information from the United Nations.

Recent investigations have also uncovered industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories in the country. The BBC reported that authorities were examining possible connections between Nigerian drug producers and Mexican cartels interested in manufacturing and exporting the substance.

In September, the NDLEA announced the dismantling of a methamphetamine laboratory and the arrest of a Mexican national suspected of being a major figure in the drug trade. The individual was allegedly attempting to leave Nigeria through Lagos.

The agency has also reported other significant seizures involving international routes. In August, authorities arrested a social media influencer suspected of links to an international trafficking network after intercepting cocaine valued at nearly $28 million (21.2 million GBP), which was allegedly destined for the UK.

Basketball Records Offer Context, Not Proof

Khiree's reported sporting background has added another dimension to the arrest. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) lists a player named Damonte Greene, whose recorded appearances include the Phuket Elite Cup in Thailand on 26 September.

The listing provides a possible connection to the basketball career described by the NDLEA, although it does not establish any involvement in the alleged trafficking operation.

For now, the investigation centres on the 32 cannabis parcels recovered at Lagos airport and the information authorities say they found on Khiree's phone. The case illustrates the challenges faced by enforcement agencies monitoring suspected cross-border drug movements, while the allegations against the American player remain subject to the legal process.