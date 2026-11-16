A Virginia couple have been arrested after a gathering they organised for their 13-year-old sons allegedly spiralled into a massive party attended by as many as 300 teenagers. The event at their $3.2 million (2.4 million GBP) mansion in McLean reportedly involved fireworks, alleged underage drinking and a police response.

Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance following the incident on 6 November. The couple maintain their innocence, saying they had intended to host a small gathering for between 10 and 20 eighth-grade classmates.

The incident has drawn comparisons to Project X, the 2012 comedy about a teenage birthday party that grows far beyond its organisers' expectations. After footage and reports of the Virginia gathering circulated online, X users joked that it resembled the film, with some describing it as 'Project X in real life'.

How a Small Invitation Reached Hundreds

According to a report from FOX News, Fairfax County police received multiple 911 calls at approximately 9:03 pm on 6 November. Callers estimated that between 100 and 300 people had gathered at the property.

Officers arriving at the scene encountered a large crowd, with fireworks being discharged. Police described the gathering as an 'underage drinking party', although Aubrey Vaughan disputed the suggestion that alcohol had been permitted.

The father told FOX 5 DC that the invitation explicitly prohibited alcohol and bags. He also said he and his wife were at home throughout the gathering but struggled to prevent older teenagers from entering their backyard and house.

The couple's attorney, Alaric Piette, explained that the original plan was to provide a supervised environment where their sons and a small group of classmates could spend time together. However, the invitation allegedly spread through Snapchat and reached older students, attracting teenagers who had not been invited.

Piette said the parents cooperated with responding officers and offered to let them inspect the party area, but police declined the offer. Aubrey estimated that the gathering lasted around 45 minutes, adding that he realised the situation was getting out of control approximately 10 to 15 minutes before officers arrived.

BREAKING: A Virginia couple has been ARRESTED after a party they hosted for their 13-year-old sons spiraled out of control, drawing an estimated 100–300 teenagers to their $3.2 MILLION mansion.



Police say the gathering in McLean featured underage drinking, fireworks and… pic.twitter.com/Lj909RZg54 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2026

X Users Compare the Gathering To Project X

The incident quickly attracted attention on X, where users compared the gathering to the storyline of Project X.

One user shared a GIF featuring the film's famous introduction, captioning the reaction with the words 'And this is Project X'. Another commented that the situation sounded like the plot of a teenage party movie, while another simply described it as 'Project X irl'.

However, not all reactions focused on the similarities to the film. One commenter criticised how the parents allegedly handled the situation when police arrived, suggesting they should have acknowledged that they were struggling to control the crowd and asked officers for help.

Another user offered a different perspective, saying that parties of this kind were simply considered a good time when they were teenagers. The contrasting comments reflected differing views about parental responsibility, teenage gatherings and how quickly an initially small event can escalate.

The discussion gained further traction after Daily Loud shared details of the incident on X. Its post had attracted approximately two million views at the time of writing.

Parents Face Charges After Police Disperse Crowd

Following the incident, both Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan turned themselves in to authorities. They were subsequently released on unsecured bonds of $1,000 (758 GBP) each.

The couple also apologised to neighbours for the disruption. According to FOX News, Aubrey said he was embarrassed by what had happened and had their 13-year-old sons visit nearby homes to apologise.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis acknowledged the difficulties parents face when deciding whether to allow teenagers to socialise at home. However, he warned that gatherings involving young people can carry risks when organisers lose control of the situation.

Aubrey said he appreciated the officers' assistance in dispersing the crowd and did not hold any resentment towards them. He also acknowledged the role Snapchat played in the incident, telling FOX 5 that parents should be careful about monitoring the platform.

Police have not announced charges against any of the teenagers who attended the gathering. The charges against the couple remain allegations, and both maintain their innocence.