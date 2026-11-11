A young child has been placed into protective state custody after 48-year-old Jason Leon Watford was formally charged with murder following the violent death of his wife aboard a luxury Caribbean cruise liner.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, that the child was recovered unharmed and transferred to emergency foster care following the maritime tragedy aboard the MSC Seascape.

Federal court filings unsealed in the Southern District of Texas reveal that Susan Watford was found dead inside the family's stateroom on Sunday evening, barely hours after the 5,900-passenger vessel departed Galveston for a seven-day tropical voyage.

According to an FBI arrest affidavit, Watford allegedly confessed to beating and strangling his wife for up to five minutes following an argument that erupted during dinner, only stopping when he became physically exhausted.

The vessel reversed course under federal instructions after a housekeeper discovered the mother lying motionless on the cabin floor while Watford answered the door with blood across his hands. With Watford detained on federal homicide charges, state welfare authorities have mobilised to safeguard the traumatised youngster.

Husband Accused of Killing Wife in Cabin

According to a federal criminal complaint, the couple had an argument while dining at a restaurant aboard the vessel on Sunday evening.

Watford allegedly returned to their cabin before his wife, who arrived approximately 25 minutes later, according to surveillance footage described in the court documents.

The complaint alleges that the disagreement continued in their room and escalated into a physical altercation. Watford reportedly told FBI investigators that he struck his wife repeatedly before choking her for approximately four to five minutes. He allegedly said he stopped when he became exhausted.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and information provided by ship personnel as they examined the circumstances surrounding Susan's death. The federal complaint also details the statements Watford allegedly made during his interview with FBI agents. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

A housekeeper raised the alarm after knocking on the cabin door at around 9 p.m. to deliver towels. Watford allegedly answered with blood visible on his hands and clothing, while the employee spotted Susan lying motionless on the floor. The crew alerted ship security, which detained him.

Cruise Ship Makes Unexpected Return to Texas

The MSC Seascape left Galveston at approximately 5pm on Sunday, according to marine tracking information cited by the Houston Chronicle. Its course changed at around 11pm, and it returned to the Texas port early Monday morning, cutting short the initial leg of its scheduled seven-day Caribbean holiday.

In a statement, MSC Cruises said that authorities directed the ship to return to the Port of Galveston and that it was working with officials and assisting those affected.

'On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston,' the statement read.

Passengers had been scheduled to visit Costa Maya in Mexico, Roatán in Honduras and Cozumel in Mexico. MSC Cruises said it had been instructed by authorities to bring the vessel back following a guest-related incident. The company confirmed that it was assisting investigators and supporting those affected by the incident.

Maritime legal specialists observe that offences occurring on international passenger voyages fall strictly under United States Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Texas are preparing formal grand jury proceedings to advance the homicide indictment.

State social workers continue monitoring the child's welfare as cross-jurisdictional family court proceedings begin in Texas.