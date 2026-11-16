Speaking in a BBC Eye documentary released on 10 November 2026, 'Anka' described how a career opportunity in Paris became a system of control.

The investigation, The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's Network, examines fashion industry links that continued after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to felony solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution.

Epstein's Visa Promise Left Model Dependent on His Network

Anka was in her early twenties and already represented by a Paris agency when scout Daniel Siad suggested she meet a wealthy American with influential fashion contacts. Siad arranged an interview at Epstein's apartment on Avenue Foch, she told the BBC.

Epstein offered to help secure her US visa and meetings with leading agencies. Anka believed the introductions could advance her career. 'I was just one of many young women who he played,' she recalled.

Epstein later arranged for her to travel to America, where she signed with MC2 Miami. But she said the agency produced no modelling jobs. Instead, Epstein offered her an assistant role, which she alleged exposed her to repeated sexual abuse.

Anka said MC2 sponsored her modelling visa, although she worked for Epstein rather than the agency. She alleged that visa renewals depended on his discussions with agency figures, making her immigration status another source of uncertainty.

'There was no escape for a woman like myself,' she said, describing dependence on Epstein for housing, finances and immigration arrangements.

She said that, at one stage, she was among seven assistants pressured to introduce more young women. She alleged that Epstein intensified physical and emotional abuse when they failed to recruit anyone.

Survivor lawyer Sigrid McCawley said assistants were themselves being abused and faced threats to their livelihoods.

Siad died in France in July 2026 while under investigation over trafficking allegations. He had denied wrongdoing and said his dealings with Epstein were professional.

Modelling Agency Ties Raise Questions About Accountability

Jeff Fuller previously denied knowing that Roza Gilles had visited Epstein's Florida home or experienced abuse. Faith Kates' lawyers said Epstein misled her and denied that she recommended plastic surgery to a model.

The BBC reported that Epstein provided $1 million (approximately €908,790 and £758,000) to MC2 Model Management in 2005. The agency was co-founded by French agent Jean-Luc Brunel, and records showed models continued communicating with Epstein after his conviction.

Former Uzbek model Roza Gilles said MC2 sent her to two photoshoots at Epstein's Florida home when she was 18. She alleged he later employed and sexually abused her. An expense record examined by the BBC suggested US agency president Jeff Fuller booked her return flight. Fuller previously denied knowing she visited Epstein's home or experienced abuse.

Another model, 'Simona', alleged Epstein raped her more than 200 times. She described meeting Faith Kates, who left her senior executive role at Next Management in December 2025 but remained listed as a director. Kates' lawyers said Epstein misled her and denied she recommended plastic surgery to a model.

New York senator Zellnor Myrie's bill S9960B, targeting those who benefit from trafficking ventures, passed the state Senate on 2 June 2026 but remained before the Assembly. It has not become law.

Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.