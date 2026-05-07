After decades in the spotlight, Hayden Panettiere is finally telling her story on her own terms. From child stardom to a multi-million-pound career, the actress has faced intense public scrutiny while guarding her most private experiences. Now, a series of personal updates regarding her identity and family life are offering a fresh look at the woman behind the famous roles.

With her upcoming book, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning' (Grand Central Publishing), nearly ready for release, Hayden Panettiere has chosen this moment to share a significant update about her private life. The 36-year-old actor opened up during an interview with 'Us Weekly' on Wednesday, where she publicly confirmed she is bisexual.

The Star Opens Up About Her Private Identity

Despite feeling a stronger connection to women throughout her youth, the actor had kept that part of her life private for many years. Panettiere shared with the publication that 'the first time it even crossed my mind to touch on this subject was while I was in the process of writing this book.'

Panettiere explained that she has now decided to 'be completely brutally honest about' her identity, noting that she felt unable to share this part of herself previously 'because it was just never the right time.'

She reflected on her younger years, admitting that 'no one ever encouraged me to just be myself.' This was followed by an era where she felt coming out—particularly for women identifying as bisexual—was dismissed by many as 'a fad,' making it even harder for her to be open.

The Pressure to Project Perfection

Even a genuine admission felt risky to Panettiere, who worried that being honest about her attraction to women would lead critics to suggest she was merely 'jumping on the bandwagon.'

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Her silence was fuelled by the heavy weight of child stardom. She admitted that 'the fear of not being perfect, and what my team was going to think about it, what the public's opinion was going to be about it' made it feel impossible to live her life openly.

The glare of the spotlight only made it harder for her to share her truth, with Panettiere acknowledging that this announcement has been a long time coming. However, her sexuality is just one chapter of a complex life story that includes high-profile relationships, motherhood, and a massive career that has seen her build significant wealth over the decades.

Hayden Panettiere: The Multi-Million-Dollar Success Story

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Panettiere has amassed a fortune of $12 million (£8.82 million). While many know her today as an American actress and singer, her time in the industry dates back to her earliest years, appearing in commercials as a baby. Her transition into a household name occurred during her teenage years, largely thanks to her breakthrough role as the indestructible cheerleader Claire Bennet in the NBC hit 'Heroes,' which ran from 2006 until 2010.

Her work on the ABC/CMT musical drama 'Nashville' earned significant critical praise and two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Juliette Barnes. Her talents reach beyond acting. She has released several singles and contributed to numerous soundtracks, while also lending her voice to major animated films like 'A Bug's Life' and popular video games such as the 'Kingdom Hearts' series. Off-screen, she is well-regarded for her environmental activism, particularly her long-standing work with the Whaleman Foundation to protect marine life.

Early Years in the Spotlight

Born on 21 August 1989, in Palisades, New York, Panettiere is the daughter of Alan Lee Panettiere, a fire captain, and Lesley Vogel, a former soap opera actress. She was raised alongside her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, who followed her into the acting profession before his tragic passing in 2023. While she initially attended South Orangetown Middle School in New York, the demands of her rapidly growing career eventually led her to transition to homeschooling.

High-Profile Romances and a Growing Family

Panettiere's personal life has frequently made headlines, beginning with her relationship with 'Heroes' co-star Milo Ventimiglia, whom she dated from 2007 to 2009. That same year, she met Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko after both were featured in the book 'Room 23.'

The pair began dating shortly after their first meeting but eventually separated in 2011, choosing to remain friends. Their path crossed again in 2013, leading to a rekindled romance and an engagement announcement that October. By December 2014, the couple expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko.

Postpartum Struggles and Separation

After the birth of her daughter, Panettiere faced a challenging battle with postpartum depression and eventually sought professional treatment. While she and Klitschko remained engaged for several years, they never officially wed and ended their relationship in 2018, though they have maintained a friendly bond.

Shortly after their split, the actress began a relationship with Brian Hickerson. This period proved to be incredibly volatile. Hickerson was arrested in 2019 on charges of felony domestic violence, and while he was initially released on bail, the legal troubles involving their relationship continued for several years.

More trouble followed in 2020 when Hickerson was arrested again, this time in Jackson, Wyoming. The authorities were called to address a disturbance between the couple, during which Panettiere reportedly sustained several physical injuries. Hickerson faced charges of domestic battery and interference with a police officer.

The pair ended their relationship following this arrest, and in the years since, the actress has become a vocal advocate against the abuse she endured. She also chose to take an unplanned but 'desperately needed' four-year hiatus from the acting world, stepping out of the spotlight to prioritise her personal healing and well-being.