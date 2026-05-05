Aaron Rose Philip didn't simply appear on fashion's most exclusive red carpet on Monday night. She arrived after spending more than a decade demanding that the industry see her.

The 25-year-old Antiguan-American model became the first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to attend the Met Gala on 4 May at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Wearing an all-black monochromatic ensemble with matching shoes for the event celebrating this year's 'Costume Art' theme, Philip chose deliberate minimalism. Her presence was the statement.

Photos of her arrival spread across social media within minutes. But the moment only makes sense when traced back through the journey that brought Philip to those famous steps.

A Memoir Before a Modelling Career

Philip was born Aariana Rose Philip on 15 March 2001 in Antigua and Barbuda and was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy as a baby. Her family relocated to the Bronx when she was three years old, seeking better healthcare and education in New York City.

At 14, she published her memoir This Kid Can Fly with HarperCollins, co-written with author Tonya Bolden. Subtitled 'It's About Ability (Not Disability),' the book told her story of growing up with a physical disability and her refusal to be defined by it. It was a mission statement, written years before the fashion world knew her name.

From Viral Tweet to Agency Signing

Philip built her audience through her Tumblr blog, Aaronverse, and later through Twitter and Instagram. In 2018, at 17, she tweeted about her dream of becoming a model. The post went viral. Elite Model Management signed her that year, making Philip the first Black, transgender, physically disabled model represented by a major agency.

Campaigns and magazine covers followed quickly. In 2019, she graced the cover of Paper Magazine for its Pride issue, with Naomi Campbell conducting the interview.

That same year, Miley Cyrus cast Philip in her music video for 'Mother's Daughter', which has since drawn more than 150 million views on YouTube.

Breaking the Runway Barrier

Moschino's then-creative director, Jeremy Scott, tapped Philip as the sole face of the brand's autumn/winter 2020 campaign. 'He really believed in me,' Philip told Mission Magazine. 'He understood me and what I wanted to do in fashion.'

In 2021, Philip debuted as a Moschino exclusive for the spring/summer 2022 show at New York Fashion Week, becoming the first wheelchair-using model to walk for a major luxury fashion brand.

By May 2023, she had appeared on the cover of British Vogue's 'Reframing Fashion' issue alongside disability advocate Sinéad Burke, actor Selma Blair, and model Ellie Goldstein.

The Met Gala as a Capstone

Philip arrived at this year's gala with the confidence of someone who had spent years earning every step of that journey. Her black gown stood in stark contrast to the maximalist fashion surrounding her. The choice was intentional, a decision to let her story carry the weight rather than any single garment.

'Take the chance on making things accessible,' Philip has said in interviews. 'Have conversations in the boardrooms about accessibility and about diversity in a way that's genuine. What happened to transgender Black girls? What happened to disabled models? There needs to be change at every level.'

Aaron Rose Philip is the first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to be signed to a major modeling agency. https://t.co/OUK8SBdxQw pic.twitter.com/nO4fNyP6uq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 4, 2026

For parents of disabled children, Philip represents possibility. For the fashion industry, her presence forces a conversation not just about representation but about whether its most celebrated spaces are physically accessible to all.

The Met Gala's staircase has welcomed the world's biggest names for decades. On Monday, it welcomed someone who spent a lifetime proving she belonged.