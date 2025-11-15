Kyle Richards shares another update about her sexuality. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed the rumours that she's bisexual ahead of the Season 15 premiere of her reality show.

Kyle Richards Doesn't Want Labels On Her Sexuality

The Bravo celebrity promoted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 at BravoCon. At the event, she was asked about her statement 'I could go Brad, I could go Angelina' because many took it as her coming out as bisexual, and fans were excited to learn more about that statement.

'I don't like labels, I guess,' Richards told Variety at the event.

She acknowledged that the bisexual rumours started from that promotional video; however, it appears that they were encouraging someone else to come out, and it was not Richards.

'I know people the girls are clearly hinting for that heavily. And I was like, just come out and say it,' the reality star continued.

She admitted that when she saw the teaser featuring her mentioning Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, she was surprised by it as well. It turned out that she was a fan of Pitt's first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

'I love Jennifer Aniston! I don't even mean it like that, she's beautiful, — but I'm her biggest fan. I was like, "Why did I say that?"' Richards added.

The Halloween Ends actress clarified that she didn't mean anything by that statement and just wanted to make her co-stars laugh. Although Richards did not expect it would spark rumours that she's bisexual, she wasn't bothered by how people interpret it.

'I think people can think whatever they want,' she said.

Lisa was asked about Kyle and the RHOBH trailer -



LVP: Anyone could go Angelina or Brad. That's hardly a revelation. They're exceptional.



LVP: I would be so excited. I've been married so long. If I had a crush or an affair with somebody, I'd be shouting it from the rooftops. pic.twitter.com/UPKDEPTXc0 — stalkers success (@justfriends2023) November 14, 2025

Kyle Richards Shares Her Type

Kyle Richards has made clear her preference for men, even sharing her type. She's into someone who is 'tall, dark, and handsome,' and she's proud to have married one, referring to her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The couple announced their separation in 2023, but they remain good friends and haven't filed for divorce.

Although she had a type, Richards also said she is more open to the possibility of falling for someone who doesn't meet her checklist.

'I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up,' she added, while noting that she doesn't know the future and whatever happens is 'fine' with her.

Kyle Richards Admits To Questioning Her Sexuality

Although Kyle Richards did not openly confirm that she's bisexual, she previously admitted to questioning her sexuality. He told Andy Cohen during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion that she was 'evolving' and 'changing' and was 'still figuring things out' regarding her sexuality, per Decider.

Richards admitted that she would not have questioned her sexuality if not for the online speculations about her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. Many noticed they grew too close after her separation from her husband.

As a result, she discussed the issue with her daughters because she wanted to 'lead by example by being open and honest.' It was also part of their 'everything is on the table' policy, which means, 'I accept you [and] love you, no matter what.'