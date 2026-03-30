Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed the profound personal and familial consequences of her career choices, admitting that she 'lost everything' as a result. In a candid discussion with Monica Lewinsky on her Reclaiming podcast, Cyrus reflected on how her public persona and professional decisions, including posing nude and performing in revealing outfits, affected not only her romantic relationships but also her family.

She described the emotional toll on her loved ones, saying that her siblings felt so embarrassed that they avoided school and her grandparents found the situation 'just mortifying' to see. The singer also admitted that it was difficult to face her father without feeling a deep sense of shame.

Career Choices and Family Impact

Cyrus attributed much of the strain on her relationships to the way her work blurred boundaries between personal and public life. She said that while she was engaged at the time, the relationship ended because she was sharing aspects of herself professionally that her partner felt were meant to be private.

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The singer reflected on the broader implications of her choices, linking her experiences to the pressures faced by modern women in the entertainment industry.

She said that embracing a 'Boss Bitch' persona and engaging in sexually expressive work came at a significant cost, not only to herself but also to those around her.

Cyrus stated that her actions were perceived by some family members as taking something that was meant for them only. This dynamic, she explained, led to a mix of embarrassment, shame, and emotional distance from her closest relatives.

Context of Fame and Sexual Expression

The revelations come amid ongoing discussions about the intersection of fame, sexual expression, and personal relationships. Cyrus, who has been a prominent figure in the pop industry for over a decade, said that the cost of her professional persona extended beyond public perception to intimate family experiences.

Experts in celebrity culture note that family members of high-profile individuals often face indirect consequences, including social scrutiny and emotional stress. Cyrus' account underscores the challenges that arise when professional and personal boundaries intersect in highly visible careers.

Emotional Consequences for Loved Ones

Cyrus provided specific examples of the emotional impact on her family. Her siblings reportedly felt so humiliated by her public image that they avoided attending school, while her grandparents were deeply embarrassed by her performances. Even simple interactions at home, such as speaking with her father, became fraught with discomfort.

The singer described these experiences as part of a larger pattern in which the demands of fame and professional self-expression can strain familial relationships. She warned that the emotional costs are often underestimated and can be greater than any professional gain.

In the clip below Miley Cyrus describes how her selling being a "Boss bitch" and being a modern woman effected all the people in her life from her family to romantic partners.



The sexual revolution is selfish and whether you know it or not it effects people you care about.... pic.twitter.com/SWWFfoo3fD — Paul (@WomanDefiner) March 29, 2026

Public and Media Response

Cyrus' interview has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans and media outlets reacting to her candid assessment of fame and family.

Social media platforms have amplified conversations about the balance between personal expression and familial responsibility, as well as the pressures faced by celebrities navigating public scrutiny.

Observers note that Cyrus' revelations may resonate with audiences beyond the entertainment industry, highlighting the human consequences of career choices and public personas.