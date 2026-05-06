The 2026 Met Gala was meant to be a lavish celebration of where high fashion meets classical art, but much of the post-event buzz has centred on awkward celebrity moments instead of couture. South African singer Tyla has now shared her account of a brief, uncomfortable encounter with her idol, Rihanna, during the high-profile evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

However, the 'Water' singer was seemingly not happy with the encounter and was left disappointed after the 'Umbrella' hitmaker immediately left during a brief interaction. Tyla's recollection of the event has sparked a significant debate regarding the social dynamics of the industry's most elite circles.

'I Think She Was Occupied': Tyla Recalls Meeting Rihanna

Tyla, who has frequently expressed her admiration for the billionaire entrepreneur, recently shared a video on her official TikTok account of her encounter with Rihanna at the Met Gala on Monday night. She explained that she approached Rihanna because she is a devoted fan and wanted to share a brief moment of acknowledgement. The singer noted that, while she initially found the star 'cool', the conversation ended abruptly.

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'So I met her last night and she was cool. But I think she was occupied,' Tyla said of Rihanna.' She was like, hey, um, my baby dad is calling me and then she left and I was like, "Oh, maybe she was busy." So I don't know.'

The singer admitted that the brevity of the meeting made her feel uncomfortable in the moment. 'I felt awkward,' she stated. The 'Truth or Dare' songstress explained that she often struggles to know how to initiate greetings when she perceives someone might be occupied with other matters.

Tyla further noted that she intentionally avoided a second approach later in the evening, when she saw Rihanna again while waiting for her car. She, however, indicated a desire for their next interaction to be 'calm', so they could eventually share a meaningful connection.

'When we do speak if we do end up speaking ever, I want it to be like calm so we both can just, you know, vibe and talk nicely,' she added.

Fan Theories and the Snub Allegations

The account has triggered a wave of allegations on social media, with some fans suggesting that the younger artist was intentionally snubbed. Critics of the encounter argued that the abrupt exit was dismissive of a fellow performer who was showing genuine respect.

However, a significant portion of the public has come to the defence of the fashion mogul. Supporters suggested that Rihanna was simply managing the logistical challenges of a chaotic event while handling personal family responsibilities.

They argued that she may not have even noticed the social impact of her departure on the younger singer. Some fans even urged the South African star to remove the video, fearing it created an unfavourable perception of the veteran musician.

Rihanna Feuding With A$AP Rocky?

Meanwhile, some speculated that Rihanna was probably having issues with her partner, A$AP Rocky, which was why she reacted that way to Tyla. 'I think rih was just pissed at Asap if u saw in the clip, I don't think she meant to come [off] cold,' one commented on Tyla's post.

The claim coincides with a separate report of an alleged dispute between the celebrity couple. A TMZ video appeared to capture a tense moment between the couple. Some spectators said they looked unhappy, with one asking if they were 'arguing.'

👀 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear exhausted after a long Met Gala night. pic.twitter.com/9bDIbo6thC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026

The footage has sparked widespread speculation about the state of their relationship. 'Oh sh**t, that's a serious argument and you can tell they [are] tired of each other , I just hope they don't get a divorce soon,' one commented.

However, others argued that the video captured a normal interaction between couples and should not be a big deal. They believed the couple was just tired.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a high-profile romantic relationship since 2020 and have become one of the most-followed pairs in the entertainment industry. They currently share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, and a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers.