Josh O'Connor reportedly turned down the opportunity to play James Bond before Robert Pattinson was officially announced as Daniel Craig's successor, adding another twist to the closely watched 007 casting process.

The Challengers and The Crown actor had been linked to the iconic British spy alongside several other high-profile names, including Jack Lowden and Callum Turner. However, a report published on 11 November claimed that O'Connor had rejected the role.

According to the Daily Mail, an unnamed source claimed that O'Connor had turned down the Bond role, stating: 'Josh has turned down the Bond role.' Neither the actor nor Amazon MGM Studios has publicly confirmed that he received a formal offer or rejected the part.

Just days later, on 16 November, Pattinson was officially named as the new James Bond, bringing months of speculation to an end.

Why Did Josh O'Connor Reportedly Turn Down James Bond?

The reported decision emerged after O'Connor discussed his plans for 2027 during an appearance at a screening of National Theatre Live's filmed production of Golden Boy, which originally ran at London's Almeida Theatre.

Asked about the possibility of becoming the next 007, the actor played down the speculation, responding: 'No, no, no. We'll see, but I doubt it.'

He also revealed that he had a project scheduled for January before planning to take some time away from acting.

'I'm doing something in January, but then yeah, I'm taking some time out,' he said.

His comments prompted questions about whether he would be available for the demanding filming schedule associated with the Bond franchise. However, O'Connor did not explicitly connect his planned break to the reported rejection.

Was Josh O'Connor Considered for the James Bond Role?

O'Connor was among the actors reportedly considered for the role. In October, it was reported that he, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were among those offered final screen tests, alongside an unnamed fourth candidate. Subsequent reports also linked Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult to the casting process.

The latest reports contradicted an earlier story published by The Sun, which claimed that a fellow Golden Boy cast member had told someone at a London pub that O'Connor had privately revealed he had secured the Bond role.

However, the account relied on an unnamed source and was never independently verified. O'Connor did not confirm the claim.

Robert Pattinson Officially Becomes the Next James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on 16 November that Pattinson would take over the role, making him the seventh actor to portray the famous spy in the film franchise.

The star of The Batman expressed his gratitude in a statement, describing the opportunity as the honour of a lifetime. Director Denis Villeneuve also welcomed the casting, praising Pattinson's qualities and saying he was delighted to have him as the new 007.

Pattinson will lead the next Bond film, which will be directed by Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project.

What Happens Next for the James Bond Franchise?

Pattinson's appointment marks a new chapter for the long-running franchise following Daniel Craig's final appearance in No Time to Die in 2021.

Although O'Connor's reported rejection has not been independently confirmed by the actor or the studio, his name was among those discussed during the casting process.

With Pattinson now officially taking over the role, the speculation surrounding the next 007 has ended. The focus can turn to the upcoming film and how the new Bond will shape the franchise's future.