A Wyoming mother of two who was reported missing was found dead inside her crashed pickup truck three days later, authorities confirmed.

Kandice Gunter, 30, was reported missing on the evening of 29 October after she did not arrive to pick up her nine-year-old and six-year-old children from the Boys & Girls Club in Casper.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified Gunter as the sole occupant of a grey 2016 GMC Canyon found down a hillside after the vehicle went through a guardrail on Casper Mountain Road on Sunday morning.

Her death concluded a search that began when her family raised the alarm after she failed to pick up her children from their after-school programme. Gunter also published a cryptic social media post days before her disappearance.

Gunter's Social Media Posts Before Her Disappearance

In the days before she was reported missing, Gunter reportedly shared a Facebook status reading, 'Success for me, happens in silence'. The six-word post followed an earlier update from June, in which the mother of two stated she was 'focusing on a better me. Again,' accompanied by a heart-mending emoji.

The posts were subsequently highlighted in media reports covering Gunter's disappearance. There is no established evidence connecting the messages to the circumstances of her death.

Gunter's sister, Kayla Gunter, said that their final phone conversation took place at 10:41am on 28 October, and that nothing during the conversation suggested anything was wrong.

After Gunter failed to collect her children from the Boys & Girls Club on 29 October and stopped answering calls, Kayla contacted police to report her missing. 'That's why I started freaking out,' Kayla stated. 'It's totally out of character for her not to show up to get her kids.'

The Casper Police Department said Gunter was last seen in person on the morning of 29 October in Natrona County, and her cell phone was last located around 12:30 pm on Friday along Highway 387 near the Natrona County line.

Discovery of the Wreckage and Ongoing Investigation

The days-long search ended on 1 November, 2026, when emergency services were dispatched to Casper Mountain Road at approximately 9:20am following reports of a vehicle that was off the roadway.

First responders found a grey 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck with temporary Wyoming registration that had gone through a guardrail. Gunter was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Expressing grief over the tragic outcome, Kayla Gunter stated, 'She was such a loving, kind-hearted person who had such a good head on her shoulders. It's not fair.'

The official investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Police Investigation and Official Statements

The Casper Police Department said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under active investigation.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the department said, 'At this time, there is no evidence to suggest foul play or the involvement of another individual in the incident.'

They added, 'The Casper Police Department extends its sincere condolences to Gunter's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.' No further details about the cause of the crash have been released. Gunter's family has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.