The 2027 Grammy Awards are introducing five new competitive categories, expanding the prestigious ceremony to a total of 100 awards across 12 fields for the first time in Recording Academy history.

Unveiled alongside this year's nominations, the landmark overhaul seeks to recognise underrepresented musical genres and global communities spanning Asian pop, Spanish-language songwriting, collaborative R&B, traditional folk, and classic vocal pop.

However, the headline addition, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, immediately encountered a high-profile setback after South Korean superstars BTS boycotted the category.

Members of the chart-topping group shared an identical public statement expressing their hope that music will be heard and loved for what it is rather than being divided by region or language.

Despite the boycott, the inaugural ballot delivered historic milestones, placing Filipino acts BINI and SB19 alongside Japan's BABYMETAL and LiSA and South Korea's IVE and KiiiKiii.

Arriving as female artists including Raye, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ella Langley dominate the year's top races, the expansion signals a decisive effort by the Recording Academy to reflect an increasingly interconnected global music industry.

New Categories Expand Global Recognition

Throughout its history, the Recording Academy has periodically reshaped the Grammys to reflect structural shifts across the global music industry.

Observers note that this year represents one of the institution's most consequential updates, creating fresh opportunities for both established stars and first-time nominees whilst signalling a broader definition of mainstream music.

The headline addition, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, has met a setback during its announcement, with notable Korean groups like BTS boycotting it.

The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category is created to honour performances originating from, or widely recognised within, Asian music markets that feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

Commentary surrounding the nominations notes that while the new award broadens representation, it also highlights the variety of music the region offers, bringing together K-pop, J-pop and P-pop under a single banner.

The first ballot places Filipino artists BINI and SB19 among the first nominees, giving Original Pilipino Music or Pilipino Pop, a place in Grammy history.

Best Latin Song is another new addition, which shifts the spotlight from performers to songwriters by recognising newly written Spanish-language songs. The inaugural nominees include works by Karol G and Drake, Jorge Drexler, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso featuring Sting, Rosalía, and Milo J.

More Room for Traditional and Collaborative Music

The Recording Academy has also introduced Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, recognising contemporary collaborative R&B recordings, alongside Best Traditional Folk Album, which honours excellence in traditional folk recordings.

The categories broaden recognition for styles that previously had limited opportunities within the Grammy framework.

Completing the expansion is Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, which celebrates singles and tracks rooted in classic pop traditions.

The first nominees include Olivia Dean, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Laufey, Raye, and Nicole Zuraitis with Gilad Hekselman, reflecting a blend of veteran performers and contemporary artists influenced by timeless vocal styles.

The changes arrive as women dominate the 2027 nominations, with artists including Raye, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo and Ella Langley leading the year's biggest categories.

The introduction of five new awards acknowledges musical communities that have grown in influence far beyond their traditional markets.

Whether these new additions will continue to evolve will depend on how artists, labels and Grammy voters respond over the coming years.

For now, the Recording Academy has made its clear statement that the world's biggest music awards are widening their scope to reflect a global and diverse industry.