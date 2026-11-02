Michael Mann, the director behind Heat and Collateral, was taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a Los Angeles gun range on Saturday, 31 October.

The 83-year-old filmmaker suffered what his representative described as a 'superficial injury' when a firearm discharged while holstered. In a statement issued on Sunday, the representative said Mann had received treatment and was being released.

The accident happened at a shooting range in West Los Angeles. Police determined that the discharge was accidental, and Mann was transported to hospital in stable condition. Reports identifying the injured filmmaker emerged on 1 November.

Handgun Reportedly Discharged During Holstering

Mann was reportedly holstering a .45-calibre handgun when it accidentally fired into his left thigh, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Missouri Avenue at approximately 4pm. Staff at the range provided medical assistance before paramedics took Mann to a local hospital. His injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.

'The subject was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. An injury report was completed,' the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The accounts differ slightly in their description of the moment the weapon fired. Mann's representative said it discharged while holstered, while law enforcement sources described him as holstering the handgun. Neither account establishes a mechanical fault or provides a detailed explanation of what caused the discharge.

Representative Says Injury Was Superficial

Mann's representative confirmed that the incident occurred at a gun range and said: 'He was treated and is being released.'

The director has been described as an experienced target shooter with decades of practice. The accident occurred at a sanctioned range, rather than on a film set. Subsequent reporting said he had been treated and released from hospital.

The medical update is significant given the circumstances: although Mann required hospital treatment for a gunshot wound, his representative characterised the injury as superficial. Police likewise reported that he was stable when transported. The publicly reported statements did not provide a recovery timetable.

Accident Comes as Mann Develops 'Heat 2'

Mann remains active in filmmaking and is developing Heat 2, a follow-up to his 1995 crime drama starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The project draws on the 2022 novel Mann co-wrote with author Meg Gardiner. Its story extends beyond the original film, exploring events both before and after the confrontation between detective Vincent Hanna and criminal Neil McCauley.

Gardiner's description of the book places part of the narrative in 1988, seven years before the film's events. It follows McCauley, Chris Shiherlis and their crew through earlier crimes, while later sections expand the story into international criminal networks. The novel therefore supplies both a prequel and a continuation of the original film's world.

Mann's most recent feature was Ferrari, released in 2023, with Adam Driver playing Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz portraying his wife, Laura. His other directing credits include Manhunter and Collateral.

There is no confirmed connection between Saturday's target practice and preparations for Heat 2. The reports reviewed did not say whether the injury would affect the film's production schedule.