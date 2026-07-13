A little-known health condition affecting nearly 90% of Americans could be driving future medical bills long before symptoms appear, according to new guidance from the American Heart Association (AHA).

Doctors are urging earlier screening for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, warning that identifying risk factors sooner could help prevent chronic diseases that often require expensive long-term treatment, including heart disease, kidney disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

The AHA estimates that almost nine in 10 Americans have at least one risk factor associated with CKM syndrome, a newly defined condition that recognises how obesity, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes are closely connected rather than developing separately.

'Heart, kidney and metabolic conditions don't occur in isolation. They are deeply connected,' said Dr Chiadi Ndumele, director of obesity and cardiometabolic research at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, in the AHA's announcement.

'This guideline calls for earlier screening and care, focusing on prevention and coordinated action to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease before serious complications develop or a major cardiac event occurs.'

Why Earlier Detection Could Save More Than Your Health

The new clinical guidance places greater emphasis on preventing disease before it progresses into conditions that often require lifelong treatment, repeated hospital visits or costly medications.

According to the AHA, excess body fat is one of the biggest drivers of CKM syndrome because it contributes to inflammation that damages the heart, kidneys, and blood vessels over time.

Doctors now recommend assessing obesity risk using both body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference rather than relying on weight alone.

The guidance also highlights that while obesity screening begins during childhood, checks for many related conditions typically happen much later. Screening for Type 2 diabetes generally starts at age 35, while more comprehensive cardiovascular assessments often begin between ages 40 and 45. Kidney disease screening is usually recommended for older adults or those already considered at higher risk.

Researchers say those timelines may leave many people unaware that damage is already occurring.

A Silent Condition That Often Goes Undetected

One reason experts are calling for earlier screening is that CKM-related illnesses can develop quietly over many years.

Previous research from Stanford Medicine found that chronic kidney disease frequently has no obvious symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage.

'Chronic kidney disease is often clinically silent until patients reach late-stage kidney disease, so many people with early-stage CKD are unaware they have it,' said Marika Cusick, a health policy researcher at Stanford Medicine.

'By screening for CKD, we can diagnose and treat it at an earlier stage, improving life expectancy and reducing the risk of progressing to late-stage kidney disease, which is deadly and costly.'

The findings support growing evidence that detecting chronic illnesses earlier can improve health outcomes while reducing the financial burden associated with advanced disease.

The Lifestyle Changes Doctors Recommend

While the AHA's new guidance focuses on earlier screening, experts stress that prevention remains the most effective strategy.

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Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and regular physical activity remains one of the strongest ways to lower CKM risk. Doctors also recommend keeping blood pressure and cholesterol under control, avoiding tobacco products, and getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

For many Americans, the new guidance serves as a reminder that conditions affecting the heart, kidneys, and metabolism are often linked. Earlier conversations with healthcare providers about screening could help identify risks before they become serious illnesses that are more difficult and expensive to treat.