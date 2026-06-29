More than 1,300 excess deaths have been linked to the recent heatwave that swept across large parts of Europe, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn that extreme heat is becoming an increasingly frequent and dangerous feature of life across the continent.

The estimate comes after record-breaking temperatures affected multiple countries, placing hospitals under pressure, disrupting infrastructure, and triggering emergency public health measures. Health officials say the impact extends far beyond temperature records, with rising concerns about heat-related illnesses, cardiovascular emergencies, and deaths among vulnerable populations.

The latest figures have intensified debate over how European countries can adapt to a future in which extreme heat events become more common.

Why Health Officials Are Alarmed

The WHO has repeatedly described extreme heat as one of the deadliest consequences of climate change, warning that heat-related mortality is often underestimated because many deaths occur indirectly through cardiovascular, respiratory, and other medical complications.

According to the organisation, Europe has warmed faster than any other continent over recent decades, increasing the likelihood of more frequent and intense heatwaves.

Public health experts note that older adults, young children, people with underlying medical conditions, and outdoor workers face the highest risks during prolonged periods of extreme heat. However, recent heatwaves have also affected younger and otherwise healthy individuals, highlighting the growing scale of the threat.

The latest mortality estimates suggest the recent heatwave was not simply a weather event but a significant public health emergency.

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Hospitals Struggle as Temperatures Break Records

Healthcare systems across several European countries reported increased pressure during the heatwave as emergency services responded to rising numbers of heat-related incidents.

Authorities in France implemented emergency measures after hospitals in Paris reported a surge in medical emergencies. French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said ambulance services recorded four times the normal number of cardiac arrests within 24 hours during the height of the crisis.

Several countries also activated heat-health alert systems as temperatures climbed above seasonal norms. In some regions, schools closed, outdoor activities were restricted, and authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Meteorological agencies recorded exceptionally high temperatures across Western and Southern Europe, with several locations setting new June records.

Why Extreme Heat Is Becoming More Frequent

Climate scientists say rising global temperatures are increasing both the frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

Research from the World Meteorological Organization and climate monitoring agencies has shown that Europe is warming at a faster rate than the global average. As average temperatures rise, extreme heat events that were once considered rare are becoming more common.

The WHO has warned that without stronger adaptation measures, heat-related illnesses and deaths are likely to increase further in the coming decades.

Scientists emphasise that while individual weather events cannot always be attributed to climate change alone, rising global temperatures are increasing the probability of prolonged and severe heatwaves.

The Hidden Cost of Heatwaves

Unlike floods, earthquakes, or storms, heatwaves often leave little visible destruction. However, health experts describe extreme heat as a 'silent killer' because many of its effects occur away from public view.

Heat can worsen existing medical conditions, place additional strain on hospitals and reduce productivity across economies. Infrastructure can also be affected, with transport systems, power networks, and public services experiencing disruptions during prolonged periods of high temperatures.

The economic costs associated with extreme heat are also becoming a growing concern for governments, businesses, and insurers.

As temperatures continue to rise, experts warn that adapting cities and healthcare systems to withstand future heatwaves may become one of Europe's most significant public policy challenges.

What Europe Is Watching Next

Meteorologists expect temperatures to ease in some regions, but health authorities remain cautious as parts of Eastern and Central Europe continue to experience elevated temperatures.

The WHO has urged governments to strengthen heat-action plans, expand early warning systems, and improve protections for vulnerable populations before future heatwaves arrive.

For policymakers, the latest death toll serves as a reminder that extreme heat is no longer viewed as an isolated seasonal event. Instead, health officials increasingly regard it as a long-term public health challenge that will require sustained adaptation efforts across Europe.

As governments assess the impact of the latest heatwave, the central question is no longer whether extreme heat will return, but how prepared societies will be when the next event arrives.