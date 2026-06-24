A major US cancer report has found that Black and American Indian or Alaska Native communities carry the heaviest cancer death burden in the country, even as overall mortality keeps falling.

The American Association for Cancer Research published its Cancer Disparities Progress Report 2026 on 24 June 2026. It records a 35% drop in the national cancer death rate since 1991, alongside stubborn gaps that fall along lines of race, income and geography.

The findings arrive as researchers warn that recent cuts to health coverage and federal science funding could stall the progress.

Decades Of Progress Set Against A Persistent Divide

The headline numbers point to real gains. According to the AACR's announcement of the report, the overall US cancer death rate has fallen by 35% since 1991, which translates to more than 4.8 million deaths averted and a survivor population now above 18.6 million. Screening and better treatments have driven much of that decline.

The benefit has not been shared evenly. The Cancer Disparities Progress Report 2026 states that Black and American Indian or Alaska Native individuals have the highest overall cancer death rates of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. The same populations also see higher incidence and death rates for stomach, gallbladder and liver cancers, the report says.

Some gaps are narrowing in encouraging ways. The disparity in overall cancer mortality between Black and White Americans fell from 34% higher among Black people in 1991 to 9% higher in 2024. A large part of that shift came from lung cancer, where the death rate moved from 23% higher among Black people in 1991 to roughly 4% lower by 2024.

Other long-standing gaps have eased as well. The report records that the cervical cancer death rate among Hispanic women, once 70% higher than among White women in 2000, had fallen to 10% higher by 2024. Stomach cancer mortality among Asian or Pacific Islander people, measured at 150% higher than White populations in 2000, dropped to 81% higher over the same window. The trend lines move in the right direction, even where the absolute gaps stay wide.

Where Poverty And Geography Deepen The Cancer Burden

The report frames cancer disparities as a problem of access and circumstance, not biology alone. Residents of rural counties are 17% more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 27% more likely to die from it than people in metropolitan areas, according to the AACR. Cervical cancer death rates run 49% higher among women in persistent-poverty counties than among women elsewhere.

Screening sits at the centre of the divide. The report notes that catching cancer early through screening makes it far easier to treat, yet uptake remains uneven across racial and economic lines. Speaking to NBC News, Dr Sarah Kim, a gynaecologic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said cervical cancer remains a problem for patients who cannot easily reach care, including people working multiple jobs or without a regular doctor.

The report also flags newer warning signs. Early-onset colorectal cancer is rising across all racial and ethnic groups, with the largest increases among American Indian and Alaska Native populations. Lung cancer incidence is climbing among Asian women who have never smoked, a trend the AACR says needs further study.

The report further notes that lesbian women face nearly twice the incidence of thyroid cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma compared with heterosexual women, a reminder that the disparities extend beyond race and income to sexual and gender minorities.

Funding Pressures And A Call To Protect Coverage

The authors tie the disparities to structural roots. The report points to the lasting effects of racism, segregation and discrimination, which shape income, education, housing and access to care, and in turn influence cancer risk and survival. It also notes that communities near industrial or hazardous sites often face greater exposure to carcinogens and pollutants.

Mariana C. Stern, who chaired the report's steering committee and works at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, said the advances of recent decades have not reached all populations equally. 'Much work remains before the full benefits of cancer research reach everyone in the US,' she said in the AACR statement, while arguing that the progress so far shows what targeted investment can achieve.

The report sets out a policy agenda aimed at Congress and federal agencies. It calls for sustained funding for the National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the restoration of cancer surveillance systems, and the protection of Medicaid coverage for screening and follow-up care. The NBC News report notes that enrolment in Medicaid and Affordable Care Act plans has fallen by more than five million over the past year, citing the advocacy group Protect Our Care.

The science has made cancer far more survivable, yet who survives still depends heavily on race, income and the place a patient calls home.