Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are among those who have adopted the regimen designed by physician Dr Sean O'Mara. The diet has become a recurring topic of conversation inside administration circles, with officials swapping advice and comparing results.

Kennedy recently pointed to the visible changes among those following the programme.

'Within 30 days I lost 20 pounds,' he said during an event in Michigan. 'JD Vance is also on the diet and you can see how different he looks.'

A Diet That Has Reached The Cabinet Room

The programme centres on foods that O'Mara argues improve metabolic health and reduce dangerous visceral fat. Followers are encouraged to eat grass-fed beef, fermented vegetables including sauerkraut and kimchi, berries and other minimally processed foods while avoiding alcohol, sugar and many packaged products.

Several administration officials have reportedly embraced the approach with unusual commitment.

Kennedy frequently travels with sauerkraut. Lutnick has begun fermenting vegetables at home rather than purchasing commercial products. Vance, who initially adopted the diet during Lent, has remained on it months later and reportedly structures much of his daily eating around fermented foods and grass-fed meat.

The visible physical changes among some of the programme's highest-profile adherents have not gone unnoticed. Social media users recently commented on Vance's slimmer appearance after photographs from White House events circulated online.

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The Doctor Behind The Transformation

O'Mara first worked with government officials during the administration of President George W. Bush, when he served among physicians supporting White House operations. Now in private practice, he focuses on preventative health and full-body MRI scans that can identify visceral fat linked to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders.

People familiar with the matter say Kennedy was among the first senior Trump officials to seek O'Mara's advice. Others soon followed.

Though O'Mara declined to discuss specific patients, citing confidentiality, supporters of the programme describe dramatic improvements. Kennedy has said the diet reduced aches and pains and helped him lose body fat. He has also credited it with ending episodes of atrial fibrillation that he had previously experienced.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy became another convert after noticing changes in Duffy's appearance.

McCarthy recalled meeting O'Mara, who told him he was the worst case he had ever seen but assured him that improvement was possible. McCarthy says he has since lost four inches from his waistline and has encouraged fellow lawmakers to consider the programme.

Trump Takes A Different Approach

One notable exception remains the president himself.

While members of his Cabinet increasingly embrace fermented foods and strict dietary rules, Trump has maintained many of the eating habits that have long defined his public image. During the NBA Finals earlier this month, he was seen eating pizza and French fries while drinking Diet Coke.

The contrast highlights a curious divide within the administration. Kennedy's allies are promoting a lifestyle centred on nutrition, metabolic health and dietary discipline. Trump continues to favour the comfort foods that have accompanied him throughout his political career.

The programme is not inexpensive. According to O'Mara's website, optimisation plans begin at $8,000 (£6,046), while direct consultations cost $18,000 (£13,605). Clients can even pay for guided supermarket visits focused on selecting high-quality fermented foods.

For those who have embraced the regimen, however, cost appears secondary to the promised health benefits.

The strongest endorsement may come from the persistence of its followers. Months after first adopting the diet, Vance and several other senior administration officials continue to structure their meals around fermented vegetables despite the practical drawbacks and, occasionally, complaints from family members about the distinctive smell of sauerkraut.