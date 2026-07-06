Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur who built a global empire around his obsessive mission to 'defeat death', has revealed he is living with an incurable autoimmune disease. The 48-year-old biohacker, who famously spent millions on extreme anti-ageing protocols, announced he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG).

Johnson, the architect of the 'Don't Die' movement, took to social media to share the news with his millions of followers. In a candid post, he claimed his 'stomach is eating itself', revealing that he received the diagnosis in May after years of unexplained health struggles that defied his rigorous medical monitoring.

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After Johnson reportedly spent millions of dollars on medical tests, dietary programmes, and experimental treatments, all designed to slow the ageing process, he had become one of the most recognisable advocates in longevity over the years. Despite extensive health monitoring and still developing a chronic autoimmune disorder, Johnson's recent announcement presented a notable contrast, but he reportedly intends to use his diagnosis for another research project.

Years of Hidden Warning Signs

According to Johnson, his AIG diagnosis followed years of health issues that hadn't made much sense. He shared that he was diagnosed with hypothyroidism at 21 and later experienced low ferritin levels, but with the absence of anaemia despite 'taking iron orally, trialling every formulation, and using every timing trick,' adding that 'none of the iron would stick.'

Earlier this year, he proceeded to put together a new healthcare team due to the number of 'stones my previous providers had left unturned,' adding that his low ferritin levels 'kept getting explained away but not fixed.'

At 48, Johnson said his doctors ordered a colonoscopy, which, when it came back clean, was followed by an upper endoscopy. He later revealed his tissue samples confirmed early AIG, a condition he believes had been developing silently for years, linking it to both his thyroid disease and chronic iron deficiency before finally getting diagnosed this year.

Autoimmune Gastritis: What Is It?

According to the Autoimmune Institute, autoimmune gastritis or AIG is a rare disorder affecting only 0.5% to 4.5% of adults worldwide that can stay undetected for years because its early stages don't produce noticeable symptoms.

The condition causes antibodies to attack acid-producing cells in the stomach lining and can lead to iron and vitamin B12 deficiencies, anaemia, and an increased risk of certain stomach cancers and neuroendocrine tumours if not properly monitored.

Johnson noted that he and his medical team will be trying to solve the autoimmune disorder with routine monitoring of his ferritin, iron, and B12 levels and with 'advanced characterisation of the disease' through a repeat biopsy. According to Johnson, for many conditions, modern medicine focuses on management rather than a cure.

'In the age of AI, multiomics, and custom-built DNA, proteins, and cells, no condition should be presumed incurable simply because no one has yet tried to cure it with today's stack,' Johson stated in his lengthy post on X.

For Johnson, whose public identity was built around his ideals to extend human lifespan, the diagnosis reflects how even with some of the world's most intensive health monitoring and medical oversight, he is now facing a lifelong condition. Still, Johnson insists the diagnosis reinforces his philosophy that understanding one's health requires persistent investigation.