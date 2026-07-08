Forget paying expensive gym memberships and doing complicated workouts. Under a new NHS England programme, a simple 30-minute walk daily could soon earn discounts, vouchers, and other exciting rewards—all while improving one's health.

Set to launch next year as England's 10-year health plan, this scheme rewards participants for walking roughly 26 miles—the equivalent of a marathon—over the month in exchange for rewards. The participants will be using their smartphones and smartwatches to track their activity, making it easier for people to record their progress while staying motivated.

Walk More, Earn More

Although a full list of rewards is yet to be announced, NHS England says that participants can look forward to earning discounts, prizes, and vouchers just by reaching their daily goals. Instead of using taxpayer money to fund these incentives, the NHS will be paying for the program's rollout. Meanwhile, commercial sponsors and organisations from both private and public sectors will be the ones providing the rewards.

Led by Sir Keith Mills, the entrepreneur behind the successful Air Miles and Nectar loyalty schemes, there are high hopes for this initiative. Additional details are set to be released in the next couple of months.

Why the NHS Is Borrowing a Trick from Popular Apps

NHS believes that the secret to encouraging more people to stay active isn't tough markets; rather, it's all about keeping the streak alive. The programme is being developed with Sir Brendan Foster, a former Olympic medalist and founder of the Great North Run. 'I'm known for running, but the ambition here is far simpler. We just want people to walk. Simple,' Foster says, believing that simplicity is the key to success.

To help participants stay motivated, the initiative's goal is to harness the psychology behind daily 'streaks' that were popularised by apps like Snapchat and Duolingo, rewarding people for their consistency. Organisers believe that this will attract more than 100,000 participants, which Sir Brendan believes would effectively become one of the marathon-style challenges in history.

Why Walking Daily Can Transform Your Health

This reward scheme is more than just handing out free vouchers. NHS England says it is responding to a growing public health problem, physical inactivity, which contributes to one out of six deaths across the UK.

Anyone who does fewer than 30 minutes of moderate physical exercise daily is considered physically inactive, with Sport England estimating roughly 12M adults falling into that category in the year to November 2025.

By encouraging people to walk at least 30 minutes a day, the NHS hopes to improve overall health as well as ease the pressure on healthcare services. Sir Brendan Foster believes that the benefits are life-changing. 'If someone walks 30 minutes five times a week, they could gain up to four extra years of healthy life.'

Regular walking reduces the risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity-related conditions, and poor mental health, making it one of the most efficient forms of exercise for people of all ages. With sign-ups preparing to open soon, officials are optimistic that the initiative will inspire thousands to swap physical inactivity for daily movement. If the initiative succeeds, millions could discover that one of the simplest habits can also be the most rewarding.