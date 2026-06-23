Millions of people across England and Wales have been urged to stay indoors as temperatures are set to climb to 38°C during what could become the UK's hottest spell of the year.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning covering large parts of England and eastern Wales, while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has activated amber heat-health alerts amid concerns over the potential impact on public health.

Forecasters expect temperatures to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas approaching or exceeding long-standing June records.

Temperatures Set to Climb Across England

According to the Met Office, temperatures could reach 35°C to 38°C across the southern and central parts of England during the middle of the week.

London, the South East, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands are expected to experience the highest temperatures, while conditions are also expected to remain unusually warm across much of Wales.

Meteorologists have warned there is a 25% chance that temperatures could exceed 40°C in isolated areas if current weather patterns intensify.

The current UK June temperature record stands at 35.6°C, recorded in Southampton in 1976 and Camden Square in London in 1957.

Tom Crabtree, Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, said the heatwave is likely to place additional pressure on public services and infrastructure across the country.

The hot weather is being driven by a high-pressure system stretching across western Europe. Similar conditions have already pushed temperatures close to 40°C in parts of Spain, France and Italy.

Warm Nights Could Add to Health Risks

Unlike many previous heatwaves, temperatures are expected to remain high after sunset.

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Forecasters predict widespread 'tropical nights', where temperatures do not fall below 20°C. Such conditions are expected to be most noticeable in major cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Health experts warn that warm overnight temperatures can increase health risks because the body has less opportunity to recover from daytime heat.

The UKHSA said prolonged periods of hot weather can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Older people, young children, pregnant women and those living with heart, respiratory or other long-term health conditions face the greatest risk.

Health Officials Issue Public Advice

The amber heat-health alert means weather conditions are expected to have a wider impact beyond vulnerable groups.

Officials have urged people to take precautions during the hottest part of the day, particularly between 11:00am and 3:00pm.

Advice issued by health authorities includes:

Staying indoors or in shaded areas where possible

Drinking water regularly throughout the day

Keeping curtains and blinds closed to reduce indoor temperatures

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities

Checking on elderly relatives, neighbours and vulnerable people

Local councils and healthcare providers have also been advised to prepare for an increase in heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise.

Transport Networks Prepare for Disruption

The extreme temperatures could also affect transport services and infrastructure.

Previous heatwaves have led to rail delays, speed restrictions, road surface damage and increased vehicle breakdowns across parts of the country.

Transport operators are monitoring conditions closely and may introduce temporary measures if temperatures approach forecast highs later this week.

Power networks and water suppliers are also preparing for increased demand as households rely more heavily on fans, air conditioning and water usage during the heatwave.

Relief Expected Later This Week

Forecasters expect temperatures to ease slightly from Friday as weather systems begin to shift across the UK.

However, many areas are still expected to remain above 30°C heading into the weekend, particularly across southern England.

Until then, officials are urging people to take the warnings seriously and avoid unnecessary exposure to the heat.

With temperatures potentially challenging long-standing June records, the coming days are expected to be among the hottest experienced in the UK so far this year.