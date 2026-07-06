The Trump administration is facing accusations of hypocrisy in Washington after unveiling a regulatory proposal that critics say mirrors the 'death panel' idea Republicans once used to attack Barack Obama's health reforms.

The proposal, which surfaced in 2026 and was reported from within the administration's health policy machinery, would require hospitals across the United States to record patients' end-of-life preferences in their electronic records. Those records could then be used as a factor when calculating Medicare's value-based payments to hospitals in future years.

Conservative writer Jonathan Cohn highlighted the move on Sunday, arguing that the same Republicans who spent years railing against supposed 'death panels' are now largely silent. The 'death panel' debate, once a defining fight over the Affordable Care Act, has abruptly come full circle.

How Trump's 'Death Panel' Proposal Would Work

The new Trump-era regulatory proposal, as described by Cohn and initially surfaced in a specialist report, would instruct hospitals to systematically document patients' advance care planning discussions in their electronic health records.

Those records would not simply sit there. Over time, compliance with advance planning could be used as one factor in adjusting Medicare's value-based payments, which reward providers for meeting certain quality and efficiency benchmarks.

The stated aim, quoted directly from the proposal, is to 'establish advance care planning as a normalised, routine part of care regardless of health status and age.' Then, the plan was straightforward. Medicare would cover one counselling session every five years, with additional sessions if a patient's health deteriorated.

Patients would decide whether to participate, and doctors would be reimbursed for the time spent explaining options, from durable powers of attorney to the role of a health care proxy.

Jonathan Cohn, writing about the Trump measure, pointed out that on the merits, the policy remains sound. He cited Pew research indicating that only about one-third of American adults under 60 have written advance care arrangements, even though most people say they would prefer to have those decisions made in advance.

The Original 'Death Panel' Firestorm

The original 'death panel' furore can be traced in large part to conservative commentator Elizabeth McCaughey, who has spent decades attacking Democratic health plans.

In 2009, she homed in on Section 1233 of the House health care bill and claimed it would 'absolutely require' Medicare patients to undergo counselling sessions every five years that would tell them 'how to end their life sooner.'

Speaking on a conservative radio show, she insisted doctors would be nudging older people to decline food, water and treatment, all supposedly in 'society's best interest.'

The section clearly stated that Medicare would pay for consultations covering advance directives, living wills and medical powers of attorney. The sessions were voluntary, not mandatory. As one hospice policy specialist later stressed, the only mandatory element was that Medicare had to cover the cost, just like any other benefit.

Within days, prominent conservative hosts were repeating the line that there would be 'mandatory counselling for all seniors', styling it as a violation of privacy and equating it with pressuring people to die.

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin soon coined the now infamous term 'death panels', suggesting shadowy bureaucrats would decide who lived and who died.

Polling by the health policy organisation KFF later found that even in 2010, after the Affordable Care Act became law without the end-of-life counselling provision, about four in ten Americans still believed it contained death panels.

Democrats, faced with this barrage, ultimately pulled the counselling language altogether, despite backing from groups like the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organisation and AARP. Those organisations argued at the time that the sessions were simply a way to help families navigate serious choices and that presenting them as a plot to kill off the elderly was not just inaccurate but cruel.

From 'Doctor Death' Smears To Quiet Praise

One of the central villains in the conservative story back then was Dr Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and bioethicist who advised the Obama administration. Because Emanuel supported building advanced care planning into the health system, he was branded 'Doctor Death' by some critics, accused of wanting to ration care for people with Parkinson's, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Cohn revisited that history with Emanuel in light of the Trump administration's proposal and asked a pointed question. If there were going to be 'death panel' accusations now, should the 'Doctor Death' label be transferred to Mehmet Oz, the television physician serving as the Trump administration's head of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services? Emanuel would have been within his rights to take a swipe, but he did not. Instead, he said he respected Oz's attempt to 'facilitate and incentivise these conversations' and called the move 'pretty bold.'

That response, as Cohn dryly noted, showed far more generosity than Emanuel had ever received from his own critics.

A Debate That Never Quite Dies

The broader Obamacare fight has never fully gone away. As recently as December, Republicans in Congress were still struggling over whether and how to extend subsidies linked to the Affordable Care Act, after an earlier effort reportedly collapsed amid internal disputes.

The law they once vowed to repeal is now so embedded that their argument has shifted to the margins, including questions of how to pay for coverage and what strings to attach.

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Yet the ghost of 'death panels' continues to haunt any discussion of how the American state should handle ageing, chronic illness and the cost of care.

The argument did not begin with Donald Trump. The phrase 'death panels' exploded into American politics back in 2009, during the bruising battle over Obama's Affordable Care Act.

At the time, Democrats had proposed that doctors could bill Medicare for voluntary end-of-life counselling sessions with patients, covering topics such as living wills, health care proxies and hospice care.

It warped the public debate for years, even though the underlying idea was simply to help patients spell out what kind of care they wanted before a crisis left them unable to speak.