Few things cut across America's political divide quite like a hospital bill. So a clip of Joe Rogan reacting to the profits booked by the country's 'nonprofit' hospitals found a ready audience online.

In the clip, shared on X by the account The Vigilant Fox, Rogan is not the one reciting the figures. The host of The Joe Rogan Experience watches a video that walks through them and reacts with a single, unprintable word: 'Motherf**kers.'

The figure behind the outburst is not really in dispute. An October 2025 analysis by the Mercatus Center, a free-market think tank, drew on IRS filings to show that nonprofit hospitals reported roughly $1.3 trillion (£980 billion) in income for 2023 and nearly $45 billion (£34 billion) in net income. Almost half of the roughly 5,000 hospitals in the United States hold nonprofit status, which exempts them from federal, state and local taxes.

That status rests on a bargain: in return for the exemptions, hospitals must operate for the public benefit and provide charity care to those who cannot pay. Federal law sets a 'community benefit' standard, but attaches no minimum spending figure to it.

Joe Rogan watches in disbelief as a video reveals America’s “nonprofit” hospitals actually rake in $45,000,000,000 in profit every year.



ROGAN: “Motherf*ckers.”



One CEO at NYU Langone paid himself $15,300,000 a year.



Other CEOs paid themselves $4,500,000 while nurses made… pic.twitter.com/ayJIKMku0S — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 15, 2026

Why Congress is Circling 'Nonprofit' Hospital Tax Breaks

The gap between profits and charity has kept the issue alive on Capitol Hill. A Congressional Research Service report published on 30 March 2026 put the value of tax benefits flowing to nonprofit hospitals at up to $37.4 billion (£28.2 billion) a year, a figure first calculated by Johns Hopkins and Texas Christian University researchers that covers state and local exemptions, not just federal.

The House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee held a hearing on tax-exempt hospitals and the community benefit standard in September 2025, and questioned the chief executives of several large systems again on 1 May 2026. Committee chairman Jason Smith has not minced words, telling CNBC in April that some not-for-profit hospitals 'look like hedge funds with hospital beds.'

Where the Charity Care Falls Short of the Exemption

Independent analysts reach the same conclusion. The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health policy group, examined 2,425 nonprofit hospitals and found 80 per cent spent less on financial assistance and community investment than their tax breaks were worth, a combined shortfall of $25.7 billion (£19.4 billion) for 2021. Twelve hospitals each ran a 'fair share' deficit above $100 million (£75.6 million).

NYU Langone closed its 2023 financial year with an overall gain of about $1.2 billion (£906 million), yet directed only around 1.2 per cent of its expenses to charity care and, by the Lown Institute's reckoning, spent $222 million (£168 million) less on community benefit than it took in tax breaks. NewYork-Presbyterian was among six systems the Senate singled out for devoting under 1 per cent of revenue to charity care, while its chief executive's 2021 pay was estimated at $12.4 million (£9.4 million).

Executive compensation is where the criticism bites hardest.

Read more Over 900 Hospitals, Clinics and Nursing Homes Now at Risk of Closure as Medicaid Cuts Begin Taking Effect Over 900 Hospitals, Clinics and Nursing Homes Now at Risk of Closure as Medicaid Cuts Begin Taking Effect

A 2023 report from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, reviewed 16 of the largest nonprofit systems and found chief executive pay ranging from $2.9 million to $32 million (£2.2 million to £24.2 million) in 2021, with 12 of the 16 devoting under 2 per cent of revenue to charity care. NPR has since reported that nonprofit hospital chief executives now average about $1.3 million (£983,000) a year. Sanders called the arrangement 'absolutely unacceptable' and said hospitals that refuse to provide meaningful charity care should lose their exemptions.

The pressure is not only federal. In 2023, a Pennsylvania court stripped Pottstown Hospital of its property tax exemption after the judge found the Tower Health subsidiary was being run with a profit motive. The local school district had argued the exemption cost it about $900,000 (£680,000) a year.

Rogan returns to American healthcare often. After the December 2024 killing of United Healthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, he called the insurance trade 'a dirty, dirty business' and, on an earlier episode, described health insurance as 'a giant money machine'. The latest clip simply turns that complaint towards hospitals.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025, overhauled Medicaid financing but left nonprofit hospitals' tax-exempt status untouched.