High Potential Season 3 has been officially renewed by ABC and is now set to arrive in 2027 in the US, with the hit drama shifting to the network's midseason schedule for the 2026–27 TV year after wrapping its second season.

High Potential closed out a remarkably strong Season 2 run, which ABC has been loudly celebrating in its ratings breakdowns. Across seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, the crime drama averaged 12.98 million total viewers and a 2.17 rating among adults 18–49, figures the network says are the best the series has ever managed. On traditional broadcast alone, Season 2 pulled in 9.07 million viewers with a 0.76 demo rating, edging past its previous high of 9 million and delivering the strongest seven‑day linear performance for an ABC scripted show in more than five years, dating back to Grey's Anatomy in November 2020.

Those numbers explain why the renewal for High Potential Season 3 never felt especially in doubt. The official confirmation arrived via the show's Instagram account, which posted a short video with the caption: 'The case isn't closed 🔍 #HighPotential has been renewed for Season 3! Who's excited?' That was less a surprise than a formality, but it did give fans the reassurance they wanted that Kaitlin Olson's Morgan and the LAPD's Major Crimes department will be back.

High Potential Season 3 Takes A Midseason Slot

Both previous runs of High Potential launched in early to mid‑September, giving the series a tidy place in ABC's autumn line‑up. High Potential Season 3 will break that pattern. ABC has shifted the show from its familiar autumn berth to the 2027 midseason slate, creating an unusually long wait for a series that has just hit its ratings stride.

Read more Is High Potential Season 3 Confirmed? Release Window, Cast Details, Spoilers and Everything We Know So Far Is High Potential Season 3 Confirmed? Release Window, Cast Details, Spoilers and Everything We Know So Far

The practical effect for viewers is a gap of close to a year between the Season 2 finale and the next new episode. ABC has not yet pinned down an exact air date within 2027, only confirming that High Potential Season 3 is part of the network's midseason rollout. Until a specific slot is announced, any talk of a particular month or week is speculation, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The schedule move arrives alongside a behind-the-scenes change. Showrunner Todd Harthan, who helped steer the American adaptation of the French series HIP: High Intellectual Potential, has departed the role. In his place, ABC has installed sisters Lilla and Nora Zuckerman as co‑showrunners, according to Deadline, giving the third season fresh leadership at precisely the moment the series is consolidating its audience.

The case isn't closed 🔍 #HighPotential has been renewed for Season 3! Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/KwPr6tBqsQ — High Potential (@HighPotentialTV) March 5, 2026

Cast And Story Hopes For High Potential Season 3

Official casting announcements for High Potential Season 3 have not been released, but there is a clear expectation around who will be front and centre when the show returns. Kaitlin Olson is anticipated to reprise her lead role as Morgan, the single mother with a formidable IQ and a knack for spotting patterns the police miss, whose unorthodox talents land her an unconventional partnership with the LAPD's Major Crimes unit.

Alongside her, the core ensemble is expected to hold. That means likely returns for Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Taran Killam, though ABC has not yet put those names in writing. Recurring Season 2 faces Mekhi Phifer, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Clancy Brown are all on fans' informal wish lists to come back, but whether any of them appear in the new run is unconfirmed. The same uncertainty applies to Steve Howey, whose character, Captain Wagner, was left in jeopardy after a stabbing in the most recent episodes. His fate is one of the dangling plot threads that viewers most want clarified.

There is no sign that High Potential Season 3 will abandon the format that made it work. The show is still expected to follow Morgan as she applies her heightened intellect to Los Angeles crime scenes while navigating the messier corners of her personal life. With the Zuckerman sisters now steering the narrative, there is room for tonal and structural shifts, but the central premise appears to be locked in.

The most pressing questions are narrative rather than structural. Viewers will be looking for a resolution to Captain Wagner's stabbing and the teased possibility of Roman's return, both of which were left carefully open.

'High Potential' Season 3: Nora and Lilla Zuckerman Set as New Showrunners https://t.co/oDzptOe9OI — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2026

At the same time, ABC has every incentive to preserve the case‑of‑the‑week appeal that brought almost 13 million viewers across platforms, rather than turning Season 3 into a complete reinvention.

If there is a gamble here, it lies in the long gap before High Potential Season 3 appears on screen. Audience momentum can be fragile, even for a show delivering the strongest scripted performance ABC has seen in years. For now, the network is betting that a loyal, numerically proven fanbase will still be there when Morgan finally walks back into the Major Crimes squad room in 2027.