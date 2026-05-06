Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is already confirmed, giving fans something to look forward to after that shocking Season 2 finale.

In the season finale, titled 'The Southern Cross', Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) face off in a climactic battle that results in a riot at the central courthouse. While Kingpin is ultimately defeated, the victory comes at a cost.

The most jaw-dropping moment in the Season 2 finale is when Matt Murdock reveals his secret identity as Daredevil. During the trial of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Matt calls Wilson Fisk to the stand.

As tensions escalate, Matt makes a bold move—bringing the trial to a dramatic end by revealing himself to be the masked vigilante. The judge later dismisses the case, setting Karen free.

Although Matt and Karen briefly find some sense of normalcy, it doesn't last long. The finale ends with Matt being arrested for his actions as Daredevil.

When Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Premiere on Disney+?

While there is no exact release date yet for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, it is expected to arrive in March 2027, following the pattern of the previous seasons. The first season premiered in March 2025, with the second season following in March 2026.

Considering that filming for Season 3 already began, the series appears to be sticking to a consistent annual release schedule.

What to Expect in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 saw the return of fan-favourite hero Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), now revealed to have a daughter named Danielle. After much speculation, the finale confirms that Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is Danielle's father. The family reunites towards the end of the finale, which also sees Jessica Jones reopening Alias Investigations.

Based on leaked Season 3 set photos, the upcoming season will see a full Defenders reunion, including the return of Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones). The last time the group shared the screen was in Netflix's The Defenders in 2017. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist teamed up to bring down a common enemy, the Hand.

New villains are also expected in the third season, as teased by showrunner Dario Scardapane. Based on set leaks, one of those villains could be Lady Muse, which would be Matt's ex-girlfriend Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) under the mask. The Season 2 finale also hinted at the character going in that direction. Additionally, there are also reports that the Hand could return in Season 3, which would explain the Defenders reunion in the upcoming season.

However, the biggest question remains: what's next for Matt now that all of New York knows who Daredevil really is? For now, fans have speculated that he could appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although this isn't confirmed.

A crossover, however, is something actor Charlie Cox would want to happen. 'It'd be so cool to kind of have some kind of crossover with all of the Avengers, with Spider-Man as Daredevil, rather than as Matt Murdock, all of that kind of stuff,' he told TheWrap.

In the meantime, viewers can look forward to The Punisher: One Last Kill, which will be released on Disney+ on 12 May 2026.