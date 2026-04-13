Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 promises chaotic turns for its characters following the premiere's shocking start.

Euphoria's Season 3 premiere hit the ground running with a five-year time jump. Rue (Zendaya) is now running drugs for Laurie (Martha) to pay off a debt, while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) wedding plans are strained after the latter finds out Cassie is doing OnlyFans.

When Does Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 Drop?

Titled 'America My Dream,' Episode 2 drops a week after the Season 3 premiere 'Ándale.' New instalments release Sundays in the US up until 31 May, with the season finale 'In God We Trust.'

Read more Is Euphoria Season 3 Going To Be The Last Season? Here's How To Watch And What You Need To Know Is Euphoria Season 3 Going To Be The Last Season? Here's How To Watch And What You Need To Know

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 is scheduled to release in the US on Sunday, 19 April, at 9:00pm ET/PT on HBO. In the UK, it airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2:00am on Monday, 20 April, aligning with the US Sunday premiere.

US viewers can stream Episode 2 on HBO Max (now Max) starting at £8.18 ($10.99) per month for ad-supported, or £13.77 ($18.49) for ad-free plans. Others can avail YouTube TV's HBO add-on at £11.91 ($15.99) monthly, or annual Max subscriptions with savings of up to 16 per cent.

UK viewers can avail Sky packages starting at £15 per month, or a NOW Entertainment subscription for £9.99. Australian audiences can access the series with Max plans starting at £6.29 ($8.45) per month.

Darker Turns for an Already Heavy Show

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 1 signalled a shift in tone for its characters' storylines. Previous seasons revolved around their tumultuous high school lives, but they're now adults, and things appear to be taking a dark, chaotic turn for them. Zendaya's Rue is still the central character with the most dominant storyline.

Zendaya says filming Euphoria Season 3 was a “whirlwind,” shooting the entire season in four months instead of eight. pic.twitter.com/f0I1BbysNp — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2026

No major Episode 2 spoilers have surfaced beyond rumours of Rue's reduced presence, which stemmed from Zendaya's alleged conflict with series creator Sam Levinson. 'I did what I do in eight months in like four months,' Zendaya told Variety in March. 'It was like trying to get eight episodes in at once. It just flew by me.'

Does Euphoria End in Season 3?

Zendaya hinted the show might end with Season 3 in an interview with 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. 'I never want to ask questions like that, because it's not my business, and yet, is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?' Barrymore asked. 'Yes, I think so,' Zendaya admitted. 'That closure is coming.'

Levinson's cryptic response only fueled rumours of an impending series finale, but acknowledged the possibility of follow-up seasons. He said he's writing 'every season like it's the last season,' and that there are 'no plans' for a Season 4.

'I want to finish this as strong as I can. I'm cutting [Episodes] 7 and 8 still,' he told Variety. 'I'm putting some finishing touches. I just want to deliver a fucking slam dunk season.' Based on the trailer, Season 3 will feature mature characters grappling with faith, redemption, freedom, and moral evil.