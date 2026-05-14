Amazon has just released its much-anticipated hockey romance series based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series. Ahead of its premiere, 'Off Campus' was already renewed for a second season.

The first season, based on the first book, 'The Deal', follows the story of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), featuring the fake-dating trope.

The series has a similar format to Netflix's Bridgerton, where each season will adapt one book and follow a different couple. Garrett's closest friends and teammates each get their own romantic storylines in the following books, but who will take centre stage in Season 2?

'Off Campus' Season 2: Which Couple Is Next?

The main couple for Season 2 has not been officially confirmed yet, but based on the books and the first season, it could either be Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) or John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (India Fowler).

The second novel in the series, 'The Mistake', follows Grace and Logan. Grace does not appear in the first season, but India Fowler was recently cast to play the character in a series regular role, fuelling speculation that her storyline will take centre stage.

We've found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler! pic.twitter.com/5uAd2Zq7kw — Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) April 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Dean and Allie's story is in the third book, 'The Score'. However, like Bridgerton, the show may not follow the order of the books. There's a possibility that the Season 2 leads could be Dean and Allie, as they were the secondary romance in the first season.

Dean realises he has feelings for Allie, but Allie tells him that he needs to 'complete the assignment' and sleep with someone else. The first season then ends with a big reveal that the person Allie had a one-night stand with is Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), someone who has bad blood with Dean.

While Amazon has not officially confirmed which book will be adapted for Season 2, both Antonio Cipriano and Stephen Thomas Kalyn have shared their excitement about potentially leading future seasons.

'I love The Mistake. I think it's a great book. I think it's such a cute little rom-com-y moment, and I think the ending is so great. And I love the list. I'm just excited for all these small little things and the meeting scene. We don't know exactly what it's gonna look like, but whenever we hopefully get to that moment, that will be really exciting,' Cipriano told Deadline.

'I really like the banter between Dean and Allie. I think it's really entertaining. I think that's why so many fans resonate with it, because it's just such a fun relationship that they have. So doing that is something I'm really looking forward to,' Kalyn said.

When Will 'Off Campus' Season 2 Come Out on Prime Video?

There is no official release date for Season 2 yet. However, creator Louisa Levy told Variety that all eight scripts were written and they have 'a very exciting plan for the season.'

'I don't want to say anything yet — but I think book fans will be very excited,' she said.