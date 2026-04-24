High Potential Season 3 has been officially renewed by US network ABC, with the Kaitlin Olson drama expected to return in autumn 2026 after its second season wrapped on 7 April and left viewers on a major cliffhanger.

High Potential has quietly become one of ABC's most valuable scripted shows. The crime procedural, led by Olson as single mum and cleaning technician–turned–consultant Morgan Gillory, was picked up for a second run after drawing what US reports described as almost 13 million viewers across platforms within seven days of release. That performance has kept the series firmly in the network's good books and, judging by the early Season 3 green light, ABC has no desire to let Morgan's story end any time soon.

High Potential Season 3 Release Plans And Behind-The-Scenes Upheaval

ABC has not set a firm premiere date for High Potential Season 3, but if the show keeps to its established rhythm, the likely window is September to October 2026. Season 1 launched in September 2024, Season 2 followed in September 2025, and network procedurals tend to stick to dependable autumn slots once audiences know where to find them.

There is, however, a sizeable caveat. Showrunner Todd Harthan is leaving after Season 2 to work on Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Eragon. ABC has yet to name his successor. That sort of change at the top can slow a series down, at least temporarily, while a new creative lead is hired, settles in and reshapes the writers' room.

On the other hand, the renewal was locked in weeks before the Season 2 finale aired, which suggests ABC wanted to give the production as much lead time as possible. It reads as a statement of confidence that High Potential Season 3 will still land within the network's preferred autumn schedule, even if cameras roll slightly later than usual.

Nothing in the timeline has been officially confirmed, so any projected release window should be treated as informed speculation rather than a locked date.

Cast Outlook For High Potential Season 3

Casting for High Potential Season 3 has not been formally unveiled, but it would be a surprise not to see most of the core ensemble back. Kaitlin Olson is expected to return as Morgan Gillory, the genius with a knack for spotting patterns that seasoned detectives miss. Daniel Sunjata is also likely to reprise his role as Detective Adam Karadec, Morgan's straight-laced partner whose chemistry with her has become one of the show's key draws.

Judy Reyes is anticipated to continue as Selena Soto, while Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz are also expected to remain part of the team. At this stage, their involvement has not been publicly guaranteed, yet there is nothing to suggest a major cast exodus.

The big question mark hangs over Steve Howey's Captain Nick Wagner. Following Wagner's dramatic fate in the Season 2 finale, fresh reports have indicated that Howey may step back as a series regular. ABC has not commented on his status, and there has been no official announcement from Howey's side either, but the way the finale framed Wagner's future makes a full, unchanged return feel unlikely.

If Wagner really is moved off the board, High Potential Season 3 will have to reckon with the emotional and professional vacuum he leaves at Major Crimes. For viewers who have invested in his complicated history with Morgan, that uncertainty is likely to be one of the main hooks heading into the new run.

The case isn't closed 🔍 #HighPotential has been renewed for Season 3! Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/KwPr6tBqsQ — High Potential (@HighPotentialTV) March 5, 2026

Where High Potential Season 3 Might Take Morgan Next

Season 2 ended with two threads pressing hard on Morgan's world. One is Wagner's precarious situation. The other is the long-running mystery surrounding Roman, which was yanked back into focus just as Morgan's life seemed to find something resembling balance.

High Potential Season 3 is expected to dig deeper into Morgan's personal history and finally start answering some of the questions that have hovered around Roman and his connection to her family. That shift would give the procedural cases a more intimate edge, tying weekly investigations to ongoing emotional stakes rather than treating them as discrete puzzles.

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Then there is the slow-burn relationship between Morgan and Karadec. Their dynamic, already a favourite talking point among fans, now sits in a more complicated triangle, with Wagner's fate and Lucia's growing narrative presence reshaping loyalties within Major Crimes. The suggestion from Season 2 is that the show is increasingly willing to make the stakes personal, not just professional.

How far High Potential Season 3 leans into romance, and how much it stays rooted in case-of-the-week storytelling, will define what kind of series it wants to be in the long term. For now, the only solid ground is the renewal itself, and the knowledge that Morgan's unfinished story is still the engine driving everything else.