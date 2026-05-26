When the multiverse was broken open in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans saw the return of iconic villains like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock.

Molina played Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock in 2004's Spider-Man 2—a scientist and Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) role model and mentor. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continuing to expand, the actor reprised the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans have since wondered whether he will appear in future MCU projects.

Will Doc Ock Return After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

When asked by Variety whether he sees more Doc Ock in his future, as Marvel keeps bringing actors and characters back, Molina responded:

'Who knows? When I did "Spider-Man 2" for Sam Raimi back in 2004, I remember at the time they had me on a three movie option. The contract said that should they choose to renew that option, they had the right to bring me back. When I shot the scene where Octavius dies and sacrifices himself, I said to the producers, "Well, I guess my option is null and void." But Avi Arad, who was running Marvel at the time, said, "Well, no one really dies in this universe." So I thought, "Oh, OK," but I didn't think it would be 17 years before I did it again.'

Alfred Molina says he’s open to returning as Doctor Octopus in the MCU.



“I think we might have to just leave Doc Ock in a nice prominent place in the rogue’s gallery of villains, but honestly, if they came knocking on my door and said, ‘We’d love you to do it again,’ I would do… pic.twitter.com/D7BnEoNJcQ — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) May 24, 2026

He then opened up about reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying his concerns were having 'crow's feet' and a 'double chin', but director Jon Watts reassured him that digital de-aging would take care of it.

'Then when they asked me to come back, I remember saying to Amy Pascal, "I've got crow's feet. I've got a double chin. I'm not a youngster anymore" and the director, Jon Watts, said, "Don't worry, we can fix all of that with technology." So I jumped in, and "No Way Home" was great fun.'

He added that if he were asked to play the role again, he 'would do it again, no doubt,' although he doubts it will happen.

'Now if it comes up, I don't know what the future holds. I think we might have to just leave Doc Ock in a nice prominent place in the rogue's gallery of villains, but honestly, if they came knocking on my door and said we'd love you to do it again, I would do it again, no doubt. I doubt if it'll happen, though,' the actor said.

The actor also said that he is looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres. 'Yeah. I love those movies. I honestly don't know too much about the new one. I'm not even sure who the villain is,' he said.

About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to the film's official synopsis, 'Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.'

He's been devoted to protecting New York City, 'but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink. It's set to be released in theatres on 31 July 2026.