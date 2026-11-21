High Potential Season 3 is approaching with two major mysteries still unresolved. ABC released a first-look trailer on 19 November, bringing Kaitlin Olson back as Morgan Gillory, the unconventional LAPD consultant whose ability to spot details others miss has made her an important part of Major Crimes. However, the preview focuses on fresh tensions within the department rather than revealing what happened to the people closest to her.

Morgan's search for her missing former boyfriend, Roman Sinquerra, remains unfinished, while Captain Nick Wagner's fate is uncertain after the Season 2 finale ended with Morgan finding him seriously wounded. Neither storyline receives an answer in the new footage, leaving the drama with two significant cliffhangers to address when it returns.

High Potential Season 3 Trailer Questions Morgan's Place in Major Crimes

The new footage suggests that Morgan's unconventional approach to police work has not convinced everyone in the department. Her superiors appear to question whether bringing her into Major Crimes has created additional complications.

Morgan defends her contribution by pointing to improvements in the team's case-closure rate. The exchange highlights the tension between her unusual methods and the results she delivers.

The trailer also hints at changes involving Morgan and Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). Their working arrangement has been central to the series, and the preview suggests they may need to adjust how they work together as the team moves forward.

Will Morgan Discover the Truth About Roman Sinquerra?

Roman's disappearance remains one of the show's biggest unresolved storylines. Morgan spent 15 years believing her former boyfriend would never willingly abandon her and their daughter, Ava. That certainty was shaken in the Season 2 finale, when Willa Quinn (Jennifer Jason Leigh) shared information suggesting Roman had worked with a corrupt undercover FBI agent whom authorities suspect he murdered.

The finale also showed an unidentified man watching Ava (Amirah J) at her art show. Although the figure could be Roman, the episode did not confirm his identity.

Speaking to TheWrap on 7 April 2026, Olson acknowledged that the mystery needs to progress. She added that she hoped the series would find answers soon, although the storyline remained under discussion. Her comments do not confirm Roman's return but indicate that the mystery remains important to the show's future.

Nick Wagner's Fate Remains Uncertain After the Finale

Roman is not the only person whose fate Morgan needs to understand. In the Season 2 finale, Nick (Steve Howey) arranged a meeting with an FBI contact who had information about Roman. When Morgan reached the meeting point, she found him bleeding from an apparent attack and called emergency services.

The episode ended without confirming whether Nick survived. TVLine reported that Howey would not return as a series regular in Season 3, although this does not establish the character's fate or rule out a guest appearance.

The cliffhanger also carries emotional consequences for Morgan. Olson told TheWrap that Morgan blames herself for reopening the search for Roman and feels responsible for the danger Nick faces. Whether that guilt influences her decisions in the new season remains to be seen.

When Does High Potential Season 3 Premiere?

ABC has confirmed that High Potential Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, 5 January 2027, at 9 pm ET. New episodes will be available on Hulu the following day. The network has also scheduled a special episode immediately after Super Bowl LXI on 14 February 2027.

With Morgan's position in Major Crimes under scrutiny and both personal mysteries unresolved, the new season has plenty to address. The trailer offers no definitive answers, leaving viewers to discover whether Morgan can uncover the truth about Roman while dealing with the consequences of Nick's attack.