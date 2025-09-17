Hilaria Baldwin, born Hilaria Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston in 1984, has officially joined the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 cast. Partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, she made her ballroom debut this week, returning to her roots as a dancer after a career-halting hip injury years earlier.

Best known publicly as the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria has also built a name in her own right as a yoga instructor, wellness entrepreneur and author. She founded the Yoga Vida studio chain, penned The Living Clearly Method, and once taught ballroom dance at New York University. Offstage, she is a mother of seven, often sharing glimpses of family life on Instagram.

Her DWTS debut performance, a cha-cha to Jennifer Lopez's 'Let's Get Loud', was met with cheers — and a surprise cameo. Alec Baldwin interrupted rehearsal with a playful 'May I cut in?' moment, drawing laughs from the crowd and showing public support for his wife. Fans online praised her courage in returning to dance while balancing motherhood and media attention, making her one of the season's most talked-about contestants.