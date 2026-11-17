President Donald Trump said on Monday, 16 November, that he 'would not mind' Jensen Huang returning as chief executive of NVIDIA. His remarks came four days after the chipmaker announced Huang's resignation and named Colette Kress interim CEO. They also contrast with reports published the same day that the NVIDIA board is not considering bringing its co-founder back.

Trump spoke to reporters before leaving the White House for Asia. Asked about a possible reinstatement, he said, 'I would not mind. I would not mind that.' He added that Huang had 'learned a big lesson' and suggested many people wanted him back.

For context, Huang, who co-founded the company, resigned on 12 November, ending 33 years as NVIDIA's chief executive. Kress, the company's executive vice-president and chief financial officer, will lead NVIDIA while the board looks for a permanent successor. Harvey C. Jones became board chair.

The resignation followed reports about Huang's relationships and concerns over a possible foreign intelligence operation. CNN reported that US intelligence assessed Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, as a suspected Chinese spy. That assessment has not been publicly established as fact. Trump told reporters he did not know whether she was a spy.

The Washington Post reported on 16 November that a person familiar with the board's thinking said directors were not considering Huang's return. NVIDIA has not announced any change to its succession plan, and Kress continues as interim CEO.

NVIDIA Board Reportedly Not Considering a Comeback

NVIDIA's official announcement has named Kress interim CEO and said directors would consider internal and external candidates for the permanent role. It made no mention of bringing Huang back to the role.

On 8 November, NVIDIA announced an independent investigation after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. An independent committee will oversee the review. The company said at the time that it had no reason to believe national security or its secrets had been compromised.

The investigation does not show that Huang knowingly helped a foreign government, or that company information was compromised. The allegations remain under review.

Trump cast doubt on the espionage claim when speaking to reporters, but his comments do not settle anything about Alice Huang's activities. Nor do they answer the intelligence questions raised in recent US media reports.

Why the NVIDIA Shake-Up Matters

NVIDIA supplies advanced processors for artificial intelligence systems and data centres. Its leadership choices draw attention as Washington debates chip-export restrictions and China's access to computing technology.

Corporate leadership and export controls are handled separately. NVIDIA's board decides who leads the company, while federal agencies handle national-security and trade rules. Trump can share his view, but the appointment is a matter for the board.

The Washington Post reported that Trump has joined technology figures in calling for Huang's reinstatement.

On Reddit, where the story drew discussion, some users questioned the reliance on anonymous sources in reports about the board's position. Others said they were frustrated by the uncertainty over who will lead the company in the long term.

For now, the search for a permanent chief executive goes on. Nothing announced so far points to a Huang comeback, and no public finding shows that Alice Huang acted for China or that NVIDIA technology was transferred.