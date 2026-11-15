Joe Rogan has sharply criticised Donald Trump's administration following the 2026 US midterm elections, saying Republicans have lost 'most of the country'. The podcast host made the remark in an episode released on 13 November, pointing to the Iran war and immigration enforcement.

'They didn't just lose the podcast bros. They lost most of the country,' Rogan said. He did not cite any polling to support the claim, which appeared to reflect his own interpretation of the election results.

For context, Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections, according to the Associated Press. They will assume control when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, giving them greater power to challenge Trump's agenda.

Rogan made the remarks during episode 2,581 of The Joe Rogan Experience, titled Protect Our Parks 18, alongside comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir. A transcript places the exchange at approximately two hours and two minutes into the recording. Rogan also told listeners not to take his opinions too seriously. The comments came during a lengthy, wide-ranging conversation with the three comedians rather than in a prepared statement.

Joe Rogan's 2024 Trump Endorsement

The comments stand out because of the role Rogan played in the 2024 presidential race. He interviewed Trump for nearly three hours in an episode released in late October 2024.

On 4 November 2024, Rogan publicly endorsed Trump in a post on X. He shared an interview with Elon Musk, saying the billionaire had made the 'most compelling case for Trump'.

Two years after that endorsement, Rogan's latest comments strike a markedly different tone. He linked the loss of Republican support to the administration entering 'a war that no one wants to be in'. He also criticised the presence of 'militarized police in the streets wearing masks and no ID'.

Even so, he has not withdrawn his endorsement or publicly backed another party or candidate.

Iran War and Immigration Policies Draw Rogan's Criticism

The Iran war has been a source of criticism for Rogan before. In October, during a podcast discussion, he said he did not support the war and questioned why the United States had become involved. He has argued that the conflict contradicts Trump's campaign promise to keep America out of new wars.

His latest remarks continue that criticism. This time, however, he directly linked the issue to the election results.

Immigration enforcement was his second target. Rogan objected to officers operating in local communities while wearing masks and displaying no clear identification. He also criticised the arrests of people who had lived in the United States for years and established ties to their communities.

His criticism focused on enforcement methods, although he continued to praise aspects of Trump's border policy.

'They did some good things. They closed the border, and then crime dropped significantly. Those are good things,' he said.

Rogan provided no figures to support his claim about falling crime, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify it. Whether tighter border controls contributed to any decline is a separate question.

For now, his criticism centres on two administration policies: the Iran war and the enforcement of immigration rules. He has not announced any change in his political allegiance.