A routine flying lesson in Argentina ended in tragedy after flight instructor Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, 42, reportedly jumped from a training aircraft, leaving his 22-year-old student alone at the controls.

Moments before opening the aircraft door, Bertazzo allegedly delivered a chilling final instruction. Authorities are investigating the incident, while the trainee pilot's remarkable response has drawn widespread attention.

Flight Instructor's Final Moments

The incident occurred on 4 July during a training flight near Toledo in Córdoba Province aboard a Cessna 150 operated by Flying Parrot Córdoba.

According to the student, identified only as Rosario, Bertazzo removed his headset, placed his mobile phone aside, unfastened his seatbelt, and opened the aircraft door before jumping from the aircraft, which was flying at around 850 feet.

As reported by People, Rosario recalled that his final words were: 'You know what you have to do, carry on.'

😖Leandro Bertazzo 42 is believed to have jumped from a plane mid-flight while training a student pilot 22, in a Cessna C-150. Rpts said Leandro had received neuropsychiatric treatment; only close relatives were aware. She flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing pic.twitter.com/YK9n6yGAA7 — Sumner (@renmusb1) July 7, 2026

Student Lands Plane Alone

Despite being left alone in the cockpit and suffering what officials described as complete shock, Rosario remained composed.

She contacted the airfield, landed the aircraft safely without damage, and directed emergency responders to the area where Bertazzo had fallen.

Her information helped authorities locate the instructor's body in nearby countryside, where medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

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Flight School Left Shocked

Eduardo Álvarez, director of Flying Parrot Córdoba, said Bertazzo's actions came without warning.

'He made this tragic decision on board an aircraft with another person by his side,' Álvarez said. 'It's impossible to think about it or understand it, but the human mind is so complex.'

He added that Bertazzo had completed another instructional flight earlier that day and had shown no signs that anything was wrong.

Álvarez also praised Rosario's response, describing her as 'very clear, decisive, mature and professional.'

'She was very shaken, but with complete professionalism she flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing,' he said. 'She maintained a very high level of training and professionalism.'

He also noted that opening the door of a Cessna 150 during flight requires considerable force because of the airflow, making Bertazzo's actions all the more extraordinary.

Investigation Into Bertazzo's Death

Argentina's Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bertazzo's death.

After relatives were notified, Bertazzo's father revealed his son had recently been experiencing personal difficulties and had sought psychiatric treatment. Prosecutors have yet to announce any findings, and no formal complaints have been filed as the investigation continues.

Who Was Leandro Andrés Bertazzo?

Bertazzo was an experienced commercial pilot, airline transport pilot, and flight instructor at Flying Parrot Córdoba. He had also worked as an instructor in Chile and was widely respected within Argentina's aviation community.

Paying tribute to his colleague, Álvarez described Bertazzo as 'an excellent professional, always cheerful, and greatly admired by all his students.' He added that he was 'a wonderful person, with a great smile and a clear outlook on life.'

People close to him said that Bertazzo was single and had no children. He lived with his parents in Córdoba, from where he regularly travelled to work as a flight instructor.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help.

You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.