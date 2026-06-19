A Brazilian music producer has found himself at the centre of an extraordinary survival story after revealing he was supposed to be on board after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, killing American singer Oliver Tree and five others.

Victor Wao's last-minute decision not to board the aircraft due to his fear of flying spared him from one of Brazil's most shocking aviation tragedies, leaving him to grapple with grief.

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Oliver Tree Killed In Helicopter Crash In Rio

The fatal helicopter crash occurred on 14 June in Rio de Janeiro, where American singer Oliver Tree, 32, was travelling alongside a group of musicians and industry professionals.

The group had been in Brazil for music-related commitments and was travelling by helicopter when the aircraft was involved in a mid-air collision. The crash claimed the lives of all six people on board.

Among those killed were Oliver Tree, Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, Brazilian producer Lucas Brito Chaves, also known as Lucas Frota, content creator Gaspar 'Gaspi' Prim, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, with officials working to determine the cause of the deadly collision.

Oliver Tree's Friend Narrowly Escaped Fatal Helicopter Crash

One of the most remarkable details to emerge following the tragedy involves Brazilian producer Victor Wao, who had originally planned to travel with the group.

Wao later revealed that he decided against boarding the helicopter because of his fear of flying. Instead, he made the journey by car, a decision that ultimately saved his life.

As reported by Page Six, Wao shared a heartbreaking tribute on an Instagram Story that has since expired, revealing how a last-minute change of plans saved his life.

'I was supposed to be with you guys in that helicopter, and I didn't go at the last second,' Wao wrote in Portuguese.

O produtor Victor Wao revelou que por medo não entrou no helicóptero com Oliver Tree:



“Era pra eu estar junto de vocês e eu não fui no último segundo. Você me disse que já que eu sentia medo que tinha conseguido um carro pra me levar pra Angra [dos Reis] e outra pessoa ia no meu… pic.twitter.com/HbCWLZPZ1H — poponze (@poponze) June 14, 2026

Explaining the decision, he shared that Frota arranged a car for him: 'You told me that since I was scared [of flying], you had managed to get a car to take me to Angra and someone else would go in my place.'

'Now I owe you my life, brother. I don't know what to do at this moment. I love you so much! I will never forget you!' he wrote, adding: 'Lucas, you were pure light!'

In a separate post, Wao described Frota as 'the most enlightened and wonderful person I have ever known'.

'I am heartbroken, but I am praying for you wherever you are,' he added.

Who Is Victor Wao?

Wao is a Brazilian music producer known for his work in the country's trap, rap, and hip-hop scenes. He has collaborated with several prominent artists and gained recognition through successful productions, including the hit track 'Né Segredo'.

Before the tragedy, Wao was involved in music projects alongside fellow producers and artists in Brazil's growing urban music industry. While he was largely known within music circles, his name has since gained international attention after he revealed he was meant to be on the helicopter that crashed in Rio de Janeiro.

His survival story has become one of the most striking aspects of the tragedy, with Wao narrowly avoiding the fatal flight after opting to travel by car due to his fear of flying.